Popular digital note-taking app Notability has received its big 10.0 update today and it brings with it a few notable – see what I did there? – changes. The biggest of those is likely the arrival of the Notability Shop.

Notability Shop includes several new options including sticker packs, themes, and more. And it's all part of what makes this Notability's 220th release so far.

Now available in the Notability Shop Sticker packs: Design notes with playful stickers like florals, banners, emojis, and everyday planning essentials; perfect for teachers to use for distance learning rewards

Themes: Customize the app experience with seasonal and bubblegum themed skins

Handwriting conversion and search: Search for handwritten words and convert handwriting to text in 23 supported languages

Digital planner (coming soon): House your monthly planner in Notability, designed to help you reach your goals, organize tasks, budget your finances, and manage all aspects of life

There are new features for those who want to easily access their favorite tools as well, with a Favorites toolbar joined by new arrow and curve tools as well as dotted and dashed brushes that give users more options when creating the perfect note.

Features and upgrades Favorites toolbar: Save and quickly switch between 8 of your go-to Pen, Highlighter, and Eraser styles in a separate toolbar (that can be moved and placed anywhere)

Dotted and dashed brushes: Draw perfectly spaced dots and dashes using the pen and highlighter tool

Perfect arrows and curves: Draw arrows and curves that snap perfectly into place when ink is held down momentarily

All of this is available as a free update to existing Notability users. Everyone else can get in on the act by paying $8.99 and downloading Notability from the App Store now. It's worth every penny.