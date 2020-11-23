What you need to know
- Notion has been updated to add support for iOS 14 Home screen widgets.
Popular note-taking and project management app Notion has been updated to add support for iOS 14 Home screen widgets for the first time. The update adds five different widgets of two different sizes, allowing users to more quickly access pages and shortcuts from their Home screen.
The update gives users the option of adding links to pages, a list of recent pages, or their favorites onto their Home screen to make it easier to dip in and out of the notes that they need without having to go spelunking through the Notion app proper. Header images are also pulled through to the widget, making for some great looks.
Introducing: widgets! Keep the Notion page you use the most right on your home screen, complete with icon & cover image. Or, add a widget with a list of your "favorited" pages so you'll always have easy access.
Notion is just the latest app to jump on the iOS 14 bandwagon and we've already seen some great examples of how widgets can change not only how our Home screens look, but how we use our devices as well.
The updated Notion for iPhone and iPad can be downloaded for free from the App Store right now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
