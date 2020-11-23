Popular note-taking and project management app Notion has been updated to add support for iOS 14 Home screen widgets for the first time. The update adds five different widgets of two different sizes, allowing users to more quickly access pages and shortcuts from their Home screen.

The update gives users the option of adding links to pages, a list of recent pages, or their favorites onto their Home screen to make it easier to dip in and out of the notes that they need without having to go spelunking through the Notion app proper. Header images are also pulled through to the widget, making for some great looks.

Omg Notion widget looks so much better than the shortcuts I had previously 😭

Now I need to add cover pictures to all of my pages 😍 pic.twitter.com/nclghQCvlZ — Sara 🍑y (@saradietschy) November 21, 2020

Introducing: widgets! Keep the Notion page you use the most right on your home screen, complete with icon & cover image. Or, add a widget with a list of your "favorited" pages so you'll always have easy access.

Notion is just the latest app to jump on the iOS 14 bandwagon and we've already seen some great examples of how widgets can change not only how our Home screens look, but how we use our devices as well.

The updated Notion for iPhone and iPad can be downloaded for free from the App Store right now.