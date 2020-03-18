Caviar is a company that has become famous for building hugely expensive, and horrendously ugly custom iPhones. They cost thousands of dollars and look like a jeweler's fever dream. And now it has some new silver oddities to share because the metal can help kill coronavirus. Or something.

The new silver iPhones start at $5,290. That will get you the "Hand of Fatima" which, apparently, will "bring peace and quiet to your home".