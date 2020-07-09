Subway fans can now get their footlong meatball sub with ease after the restaurant's iPhone app received an update that adds Apple Pay support for in-app orders. It also brings Curbside Pickup to the app for the first time, too.

The move means that not only do customers not need to enter any card details when placing an order, but also that they won't need to go into a restaurant to collect it, either. That's a big deal at a time where COVID-19 rightfully remains at the front of everyone's minds.

Ordering the meals you love is now even easier with Apple Pay, and more convenient with Curbside Pickup. Take advantage of contactless ordering: select "Curbside Pickup" in your cart, tell us your car's make and model, and we'll bring your food out when you arrive. Update today for all of the latest features and fixes!

Customers can download the updated app from the App Store and it won't cost a penny. Except for the many, many delicious subs that you'll end up buying, of course.