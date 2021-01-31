In a blog post on the company's website, Nvidia has announced that its latest version of GeForce NOW, the company's game streaming service, has added support for the M1 Macs with its macOS app.

Support for Macs with Apple M1 chips. Did you get a new Mac with the Apple M1 chip over the holidays? Good news: Our latest v2.0.27 macOS app officially supports these Apple products.

The update also brings the service directly to Google Chrome, which opens up the service to anyone with a Mac or Windows computer with Chrome installed.

In 2.0.27 we are adding beta support for the Google Chrome browser, which will enable millions more prospective new PC gamers to easily play the latest games on Windows and macOS. (ChromeOS is already supported.) Other platforms may work, but are unsupported. Just point your Chrome browser to https://play.geforcenow.com to get started!

We have also added an easy way for you to create bookmarks and shortcuts to help you launch your favorite games faster. Simply click on a game to open the game details options, and select +SHORTCUT to open a dialog to create a game shortcut on your desktop.

Version 2.0.27 also allows iOS and iPadOS users to share games from the GeForce NOW app through popular messaging apps like iMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and more.