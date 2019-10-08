A report from One Zero, via 9to5 Mac claims that the New York District Attorney's office in Manhattan has been using Cellebrite technology to unlock iPhones since January 2018. Cellebrite's UFED Premium can purportedly unlock any iPhone from iOS 7 to 12.3, bypassing or determining locks and performing file extraction.

Israeli company Cellebrite announced the service back in June 2019, claiming that it was offering the ability to unlock any iOS device "in-house". According to their website: