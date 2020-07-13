For many of us, now more than ever, our home office IS our office. While it's tempting to bring the laptop into bed or onto the couch to work in our pajamas like on TV, it's not always the healthiest or more productive long-term work situation. A good-quality office chair is an important part of maximizing productivity at home.

Very customizable Oak Hollow Furniture Aloria Series Office Chair: Features

The Aloria Series Office chair is comfortable to sit in for hours and can be adjusted in a number of ways to fit most people. The seat itself is padded with high-density molded foam and upholstered with high-performance fabric meant for long-term use. The fabric is more functional than attractive, but it's quite comfortable against the skin when I'm wearing shorts. The back is mesh, stretched tightly on the frame, so it's breathable and comfortable.

When ordering, you can purchase the chair with or without the headrest seen in my photos. The headrest pivots to your most comfortable spot. On the back of the chair is a lumbar support mechanism; slide it up or down until it locks into place in your perfect spot. You can also adjust the depth of the seat to accommodate different leg lengths via a lever on the side.

While the Aloria Series chair has adjustable armrests, I actually wish they adjusted more. You can adjust the armrests up and down, forward and backward, and you can pivot them inward and outward. What you can't do is bring them in closer to your body. Ideally, when typing, you want your arms close to your body. A wider person in this chair can certainly do that, but I find myself with my arms a little farther from my body than ideal no matter how I adjust the armrests.

Are you one of those people that likes to lean back in their office chair? You're in luck with the Aloria Series Office Chair, because there are a number of tilt options. There is a lever so you can lock the chair into a slightly reclined position if you wish, or leave it unlocked so you can rock. You can also adjust the tilt tension via a knob.

The chair does require assembly, but it's pretty basic and the Allen wrench you need is included. It took me about 40 minutes to assemble, but someone more skilled in that area could certainly assemble it much faster. It's basically just a matter of attaching the major components with large screws — the fiddly complicated stuff comes already assembled. Two pneumatic cylinders are included: a standard-sized one and a smaller one for people 5'2" and under.

Ergonomic

Oak Hollow Furniture Aloria Series Office Chair: What I like

I like that I can actually sit in this executive chair and work for hours at a time. The well-padded seat and lumbar support are keys to aligning my spine correctly so I don't get achy. I still get up and walk around and stretch hourly (as commanded by my Apple Watch) but I'm much more comfortable working in this chair than on a couch or in my old office chair. I'm much more productive when I can work comfortably and ergonomically.