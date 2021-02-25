When you're ready to move up to a "real" ergonomic office chair but you don't want to spend a small fortune, the Oak Hollow Furniture Valera Series Office Chair might be just the right chair for you. While it doesn't have the bells and whistles of some of the more expensive office chairs like its big "sibling," the Aloria Series Office Chair, it's exceedingly comfortable and suitable for working in all day. It makes a great addition to your ergonomic office setup.

Oak Hollow Furniture Valera Series Office Chair Bottom line: This ergonomic office chair is comfortable without the uncomfortable price tag. The Good Ergonomic and comfortable all day

Reasonable price tag

Adjustable swivel and tilt

Breathable mesh back

Choose hard floor or carpet casters The Bad Lacks premium features like lumbar support and headrest From $150 at Amazon

From $260 at Oak Hollow Furniture

Good enough for most Oak Hollow Furniture Valera Series Office Chair: What I like

Though I strongly suggest a convertible/standing desk for anyone working at a desk all day, when you're sitting, you don't want any discomfort wrecking your concentration. But ergonomic office chairs can be quite pricey. While the Oak Hollow Furniture Valera Series Office Chair isn't cheap, it's a lot cheaper than many other ergonomic office chairs on the market that offer more bells and whistles. I have been using the Valera for a couple of weeks now, and I find it extremely comfortable. I really don't have any complaints about the comfort at all, and I'm pretty darn picky, with a tricky back. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more The wide, upholstered mesh fabric seat has a thick cushion. The seat is 21-inches wide and 20-inches deep. You can adjust its height from the floor, between 19-24 inches. The breathable mesh back of the seat seems to fit my back perfectly. It's 19.5-inches wide and 20-inches high. You can adjust the armrests up and down. Lock the back of the chair in place, or tilt it as you work. When you order the chair, choose between hard floor casters (wheels) or carpet casters. The difference is the hard-floor casters have a soft outer layer to protect your floors. Not so many bells and whistles Oak Hollow Furniture Valera Series Office Chair: What I don't like

If you're looking for lots of features and adjustability, this isn't your chair. There's no headrest option. You can't adjust the arms in and out (only up and down). You cannot lock the chair in a tilted back position, and there is zero lumbar support. The seat depth is also not adjustable. The competition

The office chair I'd been using for months before I got the Valera (and will go back to using as my primary chair) is the Oak Hollow Aloria Series Office Chair. It is substantially more expensive than the Oak Hollow Furniture Valera Series Office Chair but it has all of the bells and whistles that the Valera lacks. Of course, my colleague Bryan swears by his La-Z-Boy chair and works in it all day with his laptop on his lap. I've seen him in it many times in our iMore Zoom meetings and I know how much he loves it. Who wouldn't? You also might consider a gaming chair like the Anda Seat Marvel Series Gaming Chair that my colleague Christine loves. Actually, quite a lot of iMore writers use gaming chairs as their primary office chairs. Oak Hollow Furniture Valera Series Office Chair: Should you buy

You should buy this if ... You need all-day comfort Even without the lumbar support and other extra features, this chair is darn comfy. The seat cushion is wide, thick, and supportive. You want a "real" office chair This chair looks and feels like the classy and sophisticated office chair it is. You don't want to spend a lot While this isn't the cheapest office chair you can buy, it's reasonably priced for the quality you're getting. You should not buy this if ... You need more bells and whistles If you want a headrest, lumbar support, tilt-back lock, and armrests that can be adjusted in and out, this isn't your chair. You're on an ultra-tight budget This is more of a medium-priced chair, there are certainly cheaper office chairs out there. You don't necessarily want an "office" chair If you want more of a multi-purpose chair, one that looks right in your living room or in front of your gaming console, this might not be your best option. If you're looking for a good, reasonably-priced, ergonomic office chair that you can sit in all day, you'll want to consider the Oak Hollow Furniture Valera Series Office Chair. It doesn't have the bells and whistles or flexibility of some other options, but it's a solid pick. 4.5 out of 5 The Oak Hollow Furniture Valera Series Office Chair is the perfect chair for you if you're looking for an ergonomic office chair, but you don't need a lot of fancy features. While it isn't as flexible and feature-rich as its "big sibling," the Aloria Series Office Chair, it's more than comfortable enough to sit in all day for work. The upholstered seat is thick and wide, and you stay cool all day with the breathable mesh fabric back. The chair height, armrest height, and tilt are all adjustable. You can choose hard floor or carpet casters, depending on where you'll be using the chair.