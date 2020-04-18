Developer Tayasui has made its Sketches Pro drawing app free for a week.

In a statement they said:

Sketches Pro is free for one week! Enjoy all the features of Pro and our new Daily Activities folder. In collaboration with our talented artists, we offer playful activities to bring our support during this difficult period.

You can now enjoy a full week of activities with Sketches Pro, and the Sketches team of artists have created some illustrations designed to inspire children to play and draw on the app. They include adding stars to a night sky, coloring in different animals and more, but have a thoughtful slant to them to provide extra stimulation.

Sketches also recently updated its app with a new Activity Folder, designed to "bring comfort to children during the period of confinement." It features daily creative activities created by artists including drawings and colorings to complete.

Sketches has an excellent score on the app store, 4.6 out of 5 with over 20,000 ratings. The app itself is usually free, the Pro version (which is being offered free this week) is usually $5.99 and features new tools and brushes, wet watercolor, color mixing, eyedropper, cloud syncing and more. Whilst this is definitely a more 'pro' experience, the extra tools are sure to enhance your experience with the app over the next seven days.

Sketches (and Sketches Pro for the week) is available free on the App Store for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch, all you need is iOS 9.0 or later.