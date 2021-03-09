RenderSource: OTOY

What you need to know

  • OTOY's Octane rendering software is now available on Mac.
  • Octane X is a free download for both Intel Macs and Apple silicon.
  • It is also launching two new exclusive subscriptions for Prime and Enterprise, including a year free for each.

OTOY has today announced its Octane rendering suite is now available on macOS as a free app.

In a press release the company stated:

OTOY Inc. is thrilled to release the new Octane X app, available for free today on the Mac App Store, bringing all Octane X Enterprise standalone features to every Mac running macOS Big Sur.

OTOY is also launching two new exclusive offers of Octane X Prime and Enterprise subscriptions in tandem with the new app, each free for one year, with access to the full suite of Octane X plug-in integrations across the industry's leading 3D content creation tools including Cinema4D, SketchUp, Maya, Houdini, Blender, Modo, Nuke, Unreal Engine and Unity.

The new Octane X software is available for all Macs, and MacBook Pro, iMac Pro, and Mac Pro users will get a year's free Octane X Enterprise including RNDR, an industry-first blockchain GPU rendering platform.

Octanex2 1000xSource: OTOY

Other Mac users including those of the M1 Macs will get 1 year of Octane X Prime, both offers are exclusive to macOS.

Using the new Octane X app on the Mac App Store, Mac users now have one-click access to all the tools needed to package and render their artwork on the RNDR network – the industry's first decentralized GPU rendering platform, enabling Mac artists to simply and effortlessly publish their NFT CryptoArt on the blockchain.

The new app is available from the Mac App Store and is optimized for AMD's Polaris, Vega, and Navi GPUs, as well as Intel's SkyLake GPUs and Apple silicon.

Octane X Mac App Store

OTOY Founder and CEO Jules Urbach said:

"For the past decade, OctaneRender has been democratizing visual effects, leveraging the power of GPU rendering to enable anyone with a creative vision to realize their imagination. With Octane, we have seen our users create remarkable films, design new products, publish everyday renders that have transformed the social media landscape, and now, build careers creating blockchain digital art through the RNDR cloud service, which for the first time, will be offered for free to all artists using Octane X on pro Mac systems."

You can read the full release here.

