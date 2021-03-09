OTOY has today announced its Octane rendering suite is now available on macOS as a free app.

In a press release the company stated:

OTOY Inc. is thrilled to release the new Octane X app, available for free today on the Mac App Store, bringing all Octane X Enterprise standalone features to every Mac running macOS Big Sur. OTOY is also launching two new exclusive offers of Octane X Prime and Enterprise subscriptions in tandem with the new app, each free for one year, with access to the full suite of Octane X plug-in integrations across the industry's leading 3D content creation tools including Cinema4D, SketchUp, Maya, Houdini, Blender, Modo, Nuke, Unreal Engine and Unity.

The new Octane X software is available for all Macs, and MacBook Pro, iMac Pro, and Mac Pro users will get a year's free Octane X Enterprise including RNDR, an industry-first blockchain GPU rendering platform.