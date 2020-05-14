What you need to know
- More and more of us are working from home.
- That can be difficult when multiple people are working.
- Oh Bother lets you tell people whether you're available or not.
Many of us are working from home nowadays. A lot of us aren't used to it and that can cause problems when multiple people are working in one place. It's difficult to know whether you're interrupting something important without asking and by then, it's too late. Oh Bother hopes to avoid all that.
A simple app on the surface, Oh Bother lets you tell people whether you're available for a chat, or not. And all you have to do is update your status in the app.
Oh Bother is a lovely little app all about helping you and your housemates avoid poorly-timed interruptions when you're working from home together.
If you're working from home these days, and you've got family or roommates at home with you, you'll know that focus can be a little hard to come by. Oh Bother wants to help you and your housemates manage distractions a little bit better by giving everyone in your house a quick way to indicate whether or not they currently want to be bothered.
That's all there is to it, but it can be a lifesaver if you're someone who hates being interrupted and finds it difficult to gain your focus all over again. My wife and I have worked from home together for a couple of years and I wish we'd always had this!
You can download Oh Bother for free from the App Store now. In-app purchases are available to help support the app and its developer, Canadian Daniel Gauthier. I recommend you do exactly that.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
A flaw in Adobe Acrobat Reader gives people root access to your Mac
Now would probably be a pretty good time to update Adobe Acrobat Reader on your Mac after a pretty severe security flaw was made public.
Users complain about the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro's battery drain
Responses to the arrival of the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro have been almost universally positive. But there's one problem that remains weeks after its release.
Ethics board warns contact tracing apps could amplify inequality
An ethics board has warned the NHS that its contact tracing app may amplify inequality in the UK because 21% of adults don't own a smartphone, highlighting a more global issue of gaps in smartphone adoption that could undermine the technology.
Protect your iPad mini 5 with these great cases
There are a ton of awesome cases out there for your iPad mini 5, the model released in 2019. We’ve put together a list of some of the best you can buy.