A simple app on the surface, Oh Bother lets you tell people whether you're available for a chat, or not. And all you have to do is update your status in the app.

Many of us are working from home nowadays. A lot of us aren't used to it and that can cause problems when multiple people are working in one place. It's difficult to know whether you're interrupting something important without asking and by then, it's too late. Oh Bother hopes to avoid all that.

Oh Bother is a lovely little app all about helping you and your housemates avoid poorly-timed interruptions when you're working from home together. If you're working from home these days, and you've got family or roommates at home with you, you'll know that focus can be a little hard to come by. Oh Bother wants to help you and your housemates manage distractions a little bit better by giving everyone in your house a quick way to indicate whether or not they currently want to be bothered.

That's all there is to it, but it can be a lifesaver if you're someone who hates being interrupted and finds it difficult to gain your focus all over again. My wife and I have worked from home together for a couple of years and I wish we'd always had this!

You can download Oh Bother for free from the App Store now. In-app purchases are available to help support the app and its developer, Canadian Daniel Gauthier. I recommend you do exactly that.