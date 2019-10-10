Former Soviet Union leader Vladimir Lenin might be long gone, but the museum dedicated to telling his story is still very much around. And somehow so are the Apple II computers that power its special effects.

In what must surely be one of the strangest places you'd find a vingtage computer, a network of Apple II computers still keep the Lenin Museum in Gorki Leninskiye ticking over. According to Atlas Obscura they've been there since the museum opened on 1987.

The computers are used to run "an elaborate audiovisual show" which at the time must have been very impressive indeed. The name was equally impressive – the effects were called "ideologico-emotional centers".