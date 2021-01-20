LG has halted production of LCD panels for Apple, choosing instead to focus on display panels for cars.

According to TheElec:

LG Display has halted production of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels for iPhones, TheElec has learned. The factory that previously made the panels will be converted to making automobile display panels. LG Display halted iPhone LCD production at its AP3 line at Gumi in the third quarter. The line also stopped making panels for other phones as well in the fourth quarter. For LG Display, the LCD line for iPhones has been low in profitability. Apple also used organic light emitting diode (OLED) panels instead for its iPhone 12 series.

The report says beyond low profitability, OLED iPhone sales are expected to outstrip the sales of LCD models this year. The report says that Apple's LCD displays for iPhone SE will be made by JDI and Sharp going forward.

As the report notes, LG will make automobile LCD displays instead.

Apple has reportedly enjoyed a bumper start to its iPhone 12's lifecycle and plans to boost production of the device by 30% this year. From that report: