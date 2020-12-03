Popular task management app OmniFocus has been updated to version 3.11, adding support for iOS 14-like widgets on macOS Big Sur. The widgets live in Notification Center and offer a couple of different views to help users keep track of their tasks.

The widgets OmniFocus offers on iPhone and iPad are already great and they've made the jump to the Mac in the form of Forecast and perspective widgets. The latter can be configured to show the perspective of your choice, too.

A Forecast widget with a calendar view for today and the days ahead

A Perspective Items widget with a list of upcoming items in a perspective of your choice

Both widget types are available in small, medium, and large widget sizes and you can even customize the font that they use should that be something you're into.

The update is available now for existing and new users alike. OmniFocus can be downloaded directly from the web or the Mac App Store.

The addition of widgets to Notification Center is one of the unsung heroes of the macOS Big Sur release and one that could change your game, given the chance. That'll need apps like OmniFocus to take advantage of it and it's great to see developers doing just that.