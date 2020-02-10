We already know that Chrome is a RAM monster. It eats as much as it can get. So the thought of having 6,000 tabs open on a single Mac makes my skin crawl. But what if that Mac is a Mac Pro? And what if that Mac Pro has 1.5TB of RAM?

YouTuber Jonathan Morrison wanted to see what it would take to max out his Mac Pro with 1.5TB of RAM. And while some people try multiple video edits and others run thousands of audio tracks to see what happens, Morrison took a different approach. He decided to see how many Chrome tabs his Mac Pro could handle.

Turns out it was a lot.