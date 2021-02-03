If you're wanting to upgrade to one of Apple's latest iPhone models but you don't want to spend a fortune to get one, looking at refurbished devices is often the way to go. These save you spending top-dollar on a phone outright from Apple or getting locked into a lengthy contract with a carrier.

Woot is running a one-day sale on Apple's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models right now that offers the premium devices from just $530. This sale is slated to end tonight, though specific configurations will sell out much sooner than that. If the phone you want is in stock, you definitely want to get your order in while you still can.

Though they have just been replaced by the iPhone 12 line, Apple's iPhone 11 models were released just last year. The iPhone 11 was pitched as the phone for everyone with the 11 Pro adding some extra features on top that hardcore phone users would appreciate.

Both, for example, have the same A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine. Each model also has a front 12MP TrueDepth camera, and 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide camera lenses on the back of each device.

Premium features on the iPhone 11 Pro line include a telephoto lens on the back, a Super Retina XDR display, which is OLED and provides for better resolution and HDR video playback. The Pro model also includes an optical camera zoom up to 10x versus the 5x for the iPhone 11, and a slightly better battery. Plus, there's a 512GB option on the Pro model, but not the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 Pro also features a textured matte glass and stainless steel design. By comparison, the iPhone 11 uses glass and aluminum.

Despite these useful differences, the iPhone 11 might still be a better choice for most people given its lower price and solid specs. Also, the iPhone 11 is the only one that's available in six colors versus four. The iPhone 11 offers an LCD and not an OLED, though, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max on sale today features a 6.5-inch screen which is the largest of the three models on sale.

The devices are each on sale with as much as $300 off their original prices in Woot's sale today. The iPhone 11 is down as low as $529.99 which is about $70 less than it goes for new at Apple these days, though the 256GB version is $100 off. The iPhone 11 Pro is no longer sold by Apple but Woot's refurb prices are $350 less than they went for brand new prior to the iPhone 12 Pro's release.

Shipping at Woot generally costs $6 per order, though you can score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.