Oral hygiene company Oral-B has announced its latest iO-series electric toothbrush, with the new iO Series 10 announced during CES 2022 and now marked as "coming soon" according to the company's website.

While no pricing has been shared so far, the previous generations of these flagship electric toothbrushes tend to sell for around $300, so it's fair to expect that this latest iteration isn't going to be a cheap one. Keep that in mind when you're planning your next toothbrush purchase.

That being said, there's no denying that this is one snazzy-looking bit of kit, starting with that gorgeous look. And you can, of course, connect this thing to your iPhone for the ultimate in toothbrush cleaning. Seven different cleaning modes will be supported, including one designed especially for your tongue!