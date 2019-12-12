What you need to know
- Orangetheory has announced support for Apple Watch fitness tracking in its gyms.
- It will be achieved through its new OTbeatLink, a small device you attach to your Watch band.
- It will allow you to sync your Apple Watch directly with Orangetheory's in-studio heart rate monitoring system.
Orangetheory has announced support for Apple Watch in its gyms by way of its new OTbeatLink, which sits on your Apple Watch band and will help you connect to Orangetheory's in-studio heart rate monitoring system.
As reported by CNET, Orangetheory has launched its new partnership with Apple, becoming the first brand to develop the technology for fitness studios. At the heart of the venture is Orangetheory's new OTbeatLink, a small device that sits on your Apple Watch band. The OTbeatLink will allow you to connect your own Apple Watch to Orangetheory's in-studio monitoring system, which tracks heart rate data on a live leaderboard during classes.
The news means you will no longer have to buy a dedicated heart rate tracker to partake, however, the OTbeatLink does cost $129. It works with Apple Watch Series 3 and newer. Once activated, you can select Orangetheory as an Apple Workout, and the screen will mirror the in-studio heart rate monitors and show you what color zone you're working out in.
According to Orangetheory Fitness CEO Dave Long, 90% of its users have an iOS device, 43% of which have an Apple Watch:
"Our number one priority at Orangetheory is our members, so we jumped at the opportunity to provide them with even more value and personalization."
Your Orangetheory workouts will even count towards your Apple Watch's own move goals, helping you smash your targets and close those rings!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Opera's gaming browser, Opera GX, is now in early access for macOS users
Opera's slick gaming browser, Opera GX, is now available in early access on macOS.
The Apple Store is now stocking some Brydge iPad keyboards
The Brydge wireless keyboards make your iPad look like a MacBook Pro, and now Apple is stocking them both online and in-store.
The silver-and-black Magic accessories are only available with a Mac Pro
Yesterday, Apple finally released its long-awaited Mac Pro, confirming, amongst other things, that buying a Mac Pro is currently the only way to get your hands on Apple's new silver-and-black Magic accessories.
Don't let your Apple Watch get damaged; get a case.
You may think you don't need a protective case for your Apple Watch, until that one time you take it to work and it gets all scratched up. Don't make that mistake. Protect your watch from the elements.