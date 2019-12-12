Orangetheory has announced support for Apple Watch in its gyms by way of its new OTbeatLink, which sits on your Apple Watch band and will help you connect to Orangetheory's in-studio heart rate monitoring system.

As reported by CNET, Orangetheory has launched its new partnership with Apple, becoming the first brand to develop the technology for fitness studios. At the heart of the venture is Orangetheory's new OTbeatLink, a small device that sits on your Apple Watch band. The OTbeatLink will allow you to connect your own Apple Watch to Orangetheory's in-studio monitoring system, which tracks heart rate data on a live leaderboard during classes.

The news means you will no longer have to buy a dedicated heart rate tracker to partake, however, the OTbeatLink does cost $129. It works with Apple Watch Series 3 and newer. Once activated, you can select Orangetheory as an Apple Workout, and the screen will mirror the in-studio heart rate monitors and show you what color zone you're working out in.

According to Orangetheory Fitness CEO Dave Long, 90% of its users have an iOS device, 43% of which have an Apple Watch: