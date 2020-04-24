Original Apple Watch TeamSource: Imran Chaudhri

What you need to know

  • Former Apple designer Imran Chaudhri has shared some fun facts about Apple Watch.
  • The designer tweeted out some behind the scenes photos of the team.
  • He also showed how some of the hardware and software came to be.

Imran Chaudhri was on both the team that created the original iPhone and the team that created the original Apple Watch. While the designer has moved on from Apple to help found Humane, a mysterious company started by a number of former Apple executives, he celebrated the Apple Watch's fifth birthday by posting some fun facts about the device's creation on Twitter.

Chaudhri showed a resketch of the original design of the home screen, saying that "the crown gave the home screen a dimensionality, allowing you to scrub through layers of the UI."

He posted another tweet talking about how the team created the butterfly watch face. According to Chaudhri, the face was created by Andrew Zuckerman, who photographed a butterfly who had passed.

The Apple Watch celebrated its fifth birthday today, originally releasing to the public on April 24, 2015.