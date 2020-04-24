Imran Chaudhri was on both the team that created the original iPhone and the team that created the original Apple Watch. While the designer has moved on from Apple to help found Humane, a mysterious company started by a number of former Apple executives, he celebrated the Apple Watch's fifth birthday by posting some fun facts about the device's creation on Twitter.

a few fun facts to celebrate 5 years of #AppleWatch



here's a photo taken of the team on launch day, that's me in the centre. (the beard ages me but my wife @bella_bongiorno won't let me leave home without it) pic.twitter.com/E1GufksZM1 — Imran Chaudhri (@imranchaudhri) April 24, 2020

Chaudhri showed a resketch of the original design of the home screen, saying that "the crown gave the home screen a dimensionality, allowing you to scrub through layers of the UI."

here's a reproduction of my original sketch for the home screen. the shape of the circular icon was driven by the clock that lived in the centre of what i originally called the dock. the crown gave the home screen a dimensionality, allowing you to scrub through layers of the ui. pic.twitter.com/w2QITncvHl — Imran Chaudhri (@imranchaudhri) April 24, 2020

He posted another tweet talking about how the team created the butterfly watch face. According to Chaudhri, the face was created by Andrew Zuckerman, who photographed a butterfly who had passed.

the butterflies in the motion watch face were shot and animated by @zuckermanstudio. none were harmed, they had already passed. andrew just gave them life.



here's the blue 🦋 he lives with us now: pic.twitter.com/QDE8gORWDo — Imran Chaudhri (@imranchaudhri) April 24, 2020

The Apple Watch celebrated its fifth birthday today, originally releasing to the public on April 24, 2015.