What do you get when you cross an Otterbox Symmetry case with a PopSockets PopGrip? You get the Otterbox Otter + Pop Symmetry Series iPhone Case. You get the best of both worlds with a protective iPhone case and a PopSockets PopGrip built right in. The PopGrip is swappable so you can buy several and change them out for different looks.

The Otterbox Symmetry case is a solid, protective case. It's a medium weight case; it's pretty slim for a case that offers this much protection. When you look at the camera cutout, you can see how thick the case is, particularly towards the middle of the case, but it doesn't feel overly bulky in the hand. It still fits into pockets easily. There are three cutouts on the bottom of the case for the Lightning port and speakers. There's a cutout for the mute switch and nice clicks button covers for all the buttons.

The back of the case is a hard plastic while the edges are more rubbery. The case is pretty easy to put on and take off. Otterbox is engraved on the back of the case as well as along one side. The edge of the case comes up well over the screen, which offers your phone's screen some protection when you place it facedown.

It's like Otterbox and PopSockets had a baby.

The back of the case has a hole with the words "Made for PopSockets" engraved around it. You really wouldn't want to use the case without any PopSocket in place; it would look weird. The case comes with one PopGrip, but you can buy more and swap them out as you like. Mine, in the color Mauveolous, came with a matching PopSocket PopGrip, but I also got a cute llama one which you see in my photos. To remove the PopGrip, you just press and twist, much like opening a medication bottle. Once your PopGrip is in place, it feels very secure, probably even more secure than the stick-on kind. When you press it down, it's nearly flush with the with case and out of the way.

The Otterbox Otter + Pop Symmetry Series iPhone Case comes in a handful of set color combinations, plus you can customize your case so it comes with the PopGrip of your choice. There are five different case colors and 14 different PopGrips you can mix and match. Additionally, you can buy more PopGrips separately. The series is available for all iPhones from the iPhone 7/8 forward.

Fun and function

Otterbox Otter + Pop Symmetry Series iPhone Case: What I like

This case is a winner. My iPhone feels securely protected, yet it's not too bulky for someone like me who prefers thinner cases. I find I love the PopGrip, it does make taking photos and even just texting more comfortable since you don't have to make that "pinkie shelf" in order to hold your phone.

I love the color choices and particularly the wide range of PopGrips from which to choose. You could change the PopGrips out to suit your outfit or your mood each day.