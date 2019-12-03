What you need to know
- OtterBox has launched its brand new Apple Watch cases.
- The Exo range covers Apple Watch Series 3, 4 and 5.
- Prices start at just $20 on Apple.com.
OtterBox has launched its brand new Apple Watch cases, the Exo series, for Series 3, 4 and 5 Apple Watches. The new cases come in a variety of colors and are available at OtterBox and Apple.com now!
The cases are made of Polycarbonate and feature a solid bezel to protect your Apple Watch display. They have a "sleek" design that "complements and seamlessly integrates" with your Apple Watch. They also have smooth bumpers to protect the display and the edges of your watch, meanwhile, a precision fit ensures it stays snug to your wrist. Best of all, all Apple Watch features will work as designed with the case!
The description states:
Guard the guardian of your activities with EXO Edge for Apple Watch — the Apple Watch Series 4/5 protective case with a precision fit. Its solid bezel, sleek design, smooth bumper and snug feel all combine to ensure your display stays intact and free from cracks no matter what you put it through.
Whilst these do add a little bulk to your Apple Watch, they're great for anyone who does a lot of outdoor activity, be it work or play, as this case will protect your watch and its display from bumps and scrapes. The range covers Apple Watch Series 3, 4 and 5, and cases are available in a variety of colors to fit both the 40mm, 42mm, and 44mm Apple Watch. They are available from OtterBox's own website where right now you can get 26% off! They are also available on Apple.com and can be reserved to collect in store today!
Time is precious
OtterBox Exo Edge Case
Get the new OtterBox Exo Edge case range now!
From $20
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple and Google meeting Irish lawmakers to discuss voice assistant privacy
Apple and Google are both set to appear before Irish lawmakers to discuss privacy concerns surrounding voice-activated assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant.
The Cast and Crew of Apple TV+ film 'The Banker' defend their movie
The cast and crew of Apple TV+ movie The Banker have penned an open letter in defense of the film, following accusations that the film is inaccurate.
The FBI says FaceApp could be a 'potential counterintelligence threat'
A report suggests that the FBI believes FaceApp is a "potential counterintelligence threat" because of its links to Russia.
Don't let your Apple Watch get damaged; get a case.
You may think you don't need a protective case for your Apple Watch, until that one time you take it to work and it gets all scratched up. Don't make that mistake. Protect your watch from the elements.