OtterBox has launched its brand new Apple Watch cases, the Exo series, for Series 3, 4 and 5 Apple Watches. The new cases come in a variety of colors and are available at OtterBox and Apple.com now!

The cases are made of Polycarbonate and feature a solid bezel to protect your Apple Watch display. They have a "sleek" design that "complements and seamlessly integrates" with your Apple Watch. They also have smooth bumpers to protect the display and the edges of your watch, meanwhile, a precision fit ensures it stays snug to your wrist. Best of all, all Apple Watch features will work as designed with the case!

