Otterbox, the maker of popular Apple accessories, has launched a new line of mobile gaming-focused products to take your iPhone gaming to the next level.

The company has designed a new cover for Xbox controllers called the Easy Grip Controller Shell that is sweat-wicking, antimicrobial, and easy to clean. It comes in three colors: Dark Web, Dreamscape, and Galactic Dream.

With the ability to play your favorite games anywhere, you need to make sure your advantage is protected against drops, scrapes and gaming on the go. Turn your Xbox controller into an expert control device with Easy Grip Controller Shell. Easy Grip Controller Shell augments your controller's durability and makes it your own with a versatile, personalized design that doesn't compromise performance. This first-of-its-kind, highly durable shell delivers the protection you've come to trust and count on from OtterBox while ensuring your controller feels and plays like a pro-level controller from Xbox. The grip pads are easily swapped out for a fresh look or added grip, and keep your hands comfortable with sweat-wicking, antimicrobial material that is easy to wash. Easy Grip Controller Shell is the worry-free solution that makes your on-the-go gaming comfortable and cool.

The Easy Grip Controller Shell is available now for $39.95.

The company has also launched a full lineup of accessories that are focused on gaming:

Mobile Gaming Clip to perfectly balance your phone on your controller: $29.95

Gaming Carry Case to store your Xbox controller and other accessories: $44.95

Easy Grip Gaming Case with CoolVergence to prevent overheating: $54.95

Gaming Privacy Glass protects your phone and keeps your gaming private: $49.95

All of the new products can be found on the Otterbox website.