OWC has confirmed that its Mac Pro RAM upgrade kits will indeed function without issue in the rack mount version of the computer.

Apple only recently started to fulfill orders for the rack mount Mac Pro – which comes at a $500 premium – and now we know for sure that the same RAM works with both versions of the computer.

The rack-mountable version differs in its external construction, something that is necessary to make way for the rails that attach to its sides. However, it seems that internally everything is the same. Just as was always likely to be the case.

If you're looking to pick up some new Mac Pro RAM, OWC is a great place to start your shopping rather than paying Apple's prices. You can save as much as 65% by trading in your old RAM, too. The company has shared a guide on which RAM you should probably pick up based on which model you chose to buy.

24-core or 28-core Mac Pro with factory 64GB or 128GB modules: Supplement with additional 64GB or 128GB OWC modules

8-core, 12-core or 16-core Mac Pro with factory 64GB modules: Supplement with additional 64GB OWC modules

Mac Pro with factory 8GB, 16GB or 32GB modules: Supplement with additional 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB OWC modules Replace with OWC 64GB or 128GB modules and submit original modules for OWC trade-in rebate

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.