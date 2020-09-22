What you need to know
OWC has announced its brand new Mercury Extreme Pro 6G SSD lineup for Mac and PC, its new 2.5-inch SATA 6Gb/s drive.
Solid State
WC Mercury Extreme Pro 6G SSD
Go faster with OWC's new Mercury Extreme Pro.
A new range of 2.5-inch SATA drives boasting sustained read and write speeds of over 500MB/s.
In a press release, OWC stated:
The Mercury Extreme Pro 6G SSD is ideal for audio, video, photo editing, and production for sustained performance users. They are the standard for use in video capture with Black Magic cameras, AJA, and more. In situations where sustained write performance is critical, and when a drop in performance can lead to lost frames and production time. Some drives drop to 50-60MB/s after their cache is exhausted, but the Mercury Extreme Pro is up to 10x faster than what many hard drives deliver today after their peak speed is fatigued with as little as 2-3 percent of the hard drive written. When sustained performance is non-negotiable, the Mercury Extreme Pro 6G SSD has users covered end to end.
Suitable for both Mac and Windows, the Mercury Extreme Pro 6G lineup boasts read/write speeds of over 500MB/s through its storage capacity. Storage sizes are 240GB, 480GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB of storage, with prices starting at just $69.75. Full prices are:
- 240GB $69.75
- 480GB $119.75
- 1TB $199.00
- 2TB $369.00
- 4TB $799.00
The drives can also be used for storage within A/V equipment from Blackmagic, SoundDevice, and Atomos devices, as well as for internal Mac and PC hardware upgrades.
