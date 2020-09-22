In a press release, OWC stated:

The Mercury Extreme Pro 6G SSD is ideal for audio, video, photo editing, and production for sustained performance users. They are the standard for use in video capture with Black Magic cameras, AJA, and more. In situations where sustained write performance is critical, and when a drop in performance can lead to lost frames and production time. Some drives drop to 50-60MB/s after their cache is exhausted, but the Mercury Extreme Pro is up to 10x faster than what many hard drives deliver today after their peak speed is fatigued with as little as 2-3 percent of the hard drive written. When sustained performance is non-negotiable, the Mercury Extreme Pro 6G SSD has users covered end to end.