Apple's $700 Mac Pro wheels have been mocked plenty, but by all accounts, they're pretty good. Still, at that price you're probably willing to lift your hunk of Mac around rather than wheel it, right? But what if we told you that you could get some wheels for $199? As ever, OWC has your back.

Announced today, the OWC Rover Pro is a kit that turns your Mac Pro's existing, static feet into rolling wheels. Installation takes less than a couple of minutes and no tools are required, Which is definitely not the case with Apple's wheels!

No tools, no hassle, no worry: simply place your Mac Pro's factory feet into the Rover Pro's polished stainless-steel housings and secure with a few hand twists. When you're done moving your Mac Pro around, the Rover Pro allows quick and easy conversion back to the factory feet for stationary use.

Another improvement over Apple's wheels is the addition of stops that, well, stop the wheels from moving when you don't want them to. Who knew that was a thing? Not Apple, certainly.