How fast is super-fast? About 6000MB/s, according to OWC (via 9to5Mac .)

OWC has announced the new Accelsior PCIe SSD for Mac Pro, and boy oh boy does it look amazing. It connects to a spare PCIe slot and provides between 1TB and 8TB of super-fast SSD storage.

The all-new Accelsior 4M2 ultra high-performance PCIe M.2 NVMe internal SSD that delivers over 6,000MB/s real-world speeds in capacities up to 8TB. The Accelsior 4M2 is the fastest SSD ever built by OWC and is the perfect storage solution for large format video editing, VR/AR/MR environments, extreme gaming, compute-intensive applications and other high bandwidth needs.

For comparison, Apple's own internal SSD upgrade to 8TB can run at anything up to 3400MB/s and costs $2,600. OWC's solution is almost twice as fast and costs $1,600 at the same 8TB capacity. Smaller capacities are available, however. 1TB costs $480, 2TB runs at $630, and a 4TB option is availalbe for just $950.

If you're in needs of globs of storage and need it to be faster than fast, you just found your next SSD.

And did In metnion it's fast?

