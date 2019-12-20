What you need to know
- OWC's Accelsior PCIe SSD is very, very fast.
- It starts at 1TB and goes up to 8TB.
- Did I mention it's fast?.
OWC has announced the new Accelsior PCIe SSD for Mac Pro, and boy oh boy does it look amazing. It connects to a spare PCIe slot and provides between 1TB and 8TB of super-fast SSD storage.
How fast is super-fast? About 6000MB/s, according to OWC (via 9to5Mac.)
The all-new Accelsior 4M2 ultra high-performance PCIe M.2 NVMe internal SSD that delivers over 6,000MB/s real-world speeds in capacities up to 8TB. The Accelsior 4M2 is the fastest SSD ever built by OWC and is the perfect storage solution for large format video editing, VR/AR/MR environments, extreme gaming, compute-intensive applications and other high bandwidth needs.
For comparison, Apple's own internal SSD upgrade to 8TB can run at anything up to 3400MB/s and costs $2,600. OWC's solution is almost twice as fast and costs $1,600 at the same 8TB capacity. Smaller capacities are available, however. 1TB costs $480, 2TB runs at $630, and a 4TB option is availalbe for just $950.
If you're in needs of globs of storage and need it to be faster than fast, you just found your next SSD.
And did In metnion it's fast?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple reportedly working on satellite technology
A Bloomberg report claims that Apple has a secret team working on a project that could see Apple use satellites to beam data directly to its devices.
Apple's Mac Pro can now be ordered with an 8TB SSD for an extra $2,600
Apple is now offering a Mac Pro with an 8TB SSD option, but it'll cost you.
The Woolnut Leather Folio offers luxurious protection for your MacBook
Your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air will be snug in this cozy and classy folio. With its vegetable-tanned full-grain Scandinavian leather exterior and soft natural wool interior, your MacBook will be protected in elegant style.
Don't lose important data on your Mac, make sure to back it up!
One of the most important things you should be doing with your Mac is backing up all of its data. Here are some of our favorite solutions for backing up your most important files, should anything ever happen.