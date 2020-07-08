What you need to know
- The OWC ThunderBay Flex 8 is now available for order.
- It adds space for more storage and expansion cards.
- The tower connects to your Mac via Thunderbolt 3.
If you've somehow managed to fill a Mac Pro or need to expand any other Mac, OWC has the answer in the form of the ThunderBay Flex 8. And it helps that it looks a bit like an old Mac Pro, too.
Connecting to your Mac via Thunderbolt 3, the ThunderBay Flex 8 offers eight SATA drive bays for additional storage as well as a further four spaces for M.2 NVMe sticks as well. But wait, there's more!
Here's everything the ThunderBay Flex 8 has to offer. Take a deep breath if you're reading aloud!
Flexible Storage
- Eight drive bays: maximize 3.5" SATA/SAS1 bays for up to 128TB of capacity
- Future ready: top four bays can alternately use U.2 SSDs and you can create a hybrid config with real world speeds up to 2750 MB/s
- Powerfully easy RAID: Easily design your RAID config to your exact specs with SOFTRAID
Docking Flexibility
- Connect more: (1) USB-C and (2) USB-A 10Gb/s ports for peripherals and mobile devices
- See more: DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting up to an 8K display4
- Fast media ingest: front-side SD 4.0 and CFexpress card readers with up to 985MB/s speed
- Do more: second Thunderbolt 3 port3 for daisy chaining devices or additional display(s)
Predictably, none of that comes cheap. The ThunderBay Flex 8 can be yours for $1,299 if you just want the enclosure. Start adding things and the price goes even higher – quickly.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
