If you've somehow managed to fill a Mac Pro or need to expand any other Mac, OWC has the answer in the form of the ThunderBay Flex 8. And it helps that it looks a bit like an old Mac Pro, too.

Connecting to your Mac via Thunderbolt 3, the ThunderBay Flex 8 offers eight SATA drive bays for additional storage as well as a further four spaces for M.2 NVMe sticks as well. But wait, there's more!

Here's everything the ThunderBay Flex 8 has to offer. Take a deep breath if you're reading aloud!

Flexible Storage Eight drive bays: maximize 3.5" SATA/SAS1 bays for up to 128TB of capacity

Future ready: top four bays can alternately use U.2 SSDs and you can create a hybrid config with real world speeds up to 2750 MB/s

Powerfully easy RAID: Easily design your RAID config to your exact specs with SOFTRAID Docking Flexibility Connect more: (1) USB-C and (2) USB-A 10Gb/s ports for peripherals and mobile devices

See more: DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting up to an 8K display4

Fast media ingest: front-side SD 4.0 and CFexpress card readers with up to 985MB/s speed

Do more: second Thunderbolt 3 port3 for daisy chaining devices or additional display(s)

Predictably, none of that comes cheap. The ThunderBay Flex 8 can be yours for $1,299 if you just want the enclosure. Start adding things and the price goes even higher – quickly.