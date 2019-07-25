What you need to know
Pad & Quill today unveiled two new Apple Watch leather bands as part of its Aviation collection. The leather carry on Pad & Quill's leatherwork craftsmanship with a unique and premium design.
The first is the Lowery Edition Cuff that is a continuation of Pad & Quill's most popular and. It is now stronger and softer than ever, says the company, with intricate stitching that serves as a nice accent color and it is available in new colors.
The second Pilot's Band which is a more traditional leather band. It still looks impressive with its full-grain leather finish and parachute grade stitching. A new addition is the rivet on each side of the band that adds a nice touch.
Both bands come with Pad & Quill's 25-year leather warranty and are on sale. The Lowery Edition Cuff is now $89.95 (down from the normal $99.95 price) and the Pilot's Band is now $69.95 (down from the normal $79.95). They are now available through Pad & Quill's site.