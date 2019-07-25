Pad & Quill today unveiled two new Apple Watch leather bands as part of its Aviation collection. The leather carry on Pad & Quill's leatherwork craftsmanship with a unique and premium design.

The first is the Lowery Edition Cuff that is a continuation of Pad & Quill's most popular and. It is now stronger and softer than ever, says the company, with intricate stitching that serves as a nice accent color and it is available in new colors.