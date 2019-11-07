Pad & Quill is a name that has become synonymous with high quality cases and the Aria line is no different. Newly announced, the case comes in three different sizes; 13-inch MacBook Pro, 15-inch MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air. And each and every one of them is handcrafted.

I've used Pad & Quill Apple Watch bands in the past and been very impressed, and Lory recently reviewed an iPhone 11 Pro case, too. The company sure looks like it's continuing to put out great cases with the Aria.

No matter which of the cases you get you're going to enjoy the same fit and finish. All are made from full grain leather in the USA. And because it's leather it will patina over time. You even get to choose whether you'd like black or brown leather when placing your order.

Importantly, Pad & Quill says that all of your MacBook's ports will remain available when using this case so you won't need to take it out just to plug your USB drive in.