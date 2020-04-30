What you need to know
- Pandora has issued a big update to its iOS app.
- The new release brings Siri support to Apple Watch
- You can ask Siri to play songs, albums, and more, as well as telling it whether you like or dislike a song.
Popular streaming app Pandora has been updated to include Siri support for Apple Watch.
The app was updated April 29 and its full release notes state:
NEW: Edit Shuffle Stations feature * Available for Premium listeners * Select which stations you want to play on shuffle_
NEW: Siri on Apple Watch
- Ask Siri to play stations, songs, albums, and podcasts: "Hey Siri, play Thumbprint Radio on Pandora."
- Tell Siri you like or dislike the current song: "Hey Siri, I like this song."_
ADDED FEATURES/IMPROVEMENTS: Siri on iOS * Ask Siri to add music to your collection or for a specific playlist: "Hey Siri, add Hotel California to my collection on Pandora." (Premium listeners only) * Tell Siri you like or dislike the current song. * Even more personalized discovery to help you find and listen to the music you love.
Now, with Apple Watch, you can use Siri to play all of your Pandora content straight from your wrist. As with other third-party audio, you'll need to specify 'On Pandora' when making your request, just like you might with Spotify, otherwise your Watch will default to Apple Music. You can use Siri to play stations, songs, albums, and podcasts from the Watch, and you can also tell Siri if you like or dislike a song.
Pandora has also updated Siri across all iOS platforms, so you can now use Siri to add music to your collections or a specific playlist with Siri.
The new update is available now from the App Store.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Having problems with Apple Music? You're not alone.
Some people have been having problems with Apple Music all day, with songs stopping playing mid-tune.
The NHS defends its decision to use centralized contact tracing
The NHS has defended its decision to use a centralized database for contact tracing and says its engineers have overcome issues such as battery life and background running.
iPhone SE battery shines over iPhone 8 in latest test
Apple's new iPhone SE performs significantly better in this first battery comparison, despite having the same battery as the iPhone 8.
Pick the perfect case for your iPhone SE (2020)
The newest iPhone on the market deserves a durable case for the ultimate protection. Here are some of our favorite iPhone SE (2020) cases.