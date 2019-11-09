Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac, not surprisingly, is the best Parallels title to date. The reason is mostly that Parallels now supports Apple's hardware-accelerated Metal graphics API. There are other reasons to love Parallels Desktop 15, as I'll explain below.

Each fall, Apple releases a new version of macOS. At around the same time, the folks over at Parallels Inc. reveal its latest version of Parallels Desktop, which lets Mac users install and run one or more virtual copies of Windows on their machines.

Bottom line: This is the best version of Parallels to date. Fast and straightforward to set up, get it now!

New Features

First introduced for iOS in 2014, then on Mac a year later, Metal allows machines to maximize the graphics and computing potential for apps across Apple's many operating systems. Metal 2, which debuted in 2017, extended the API to virtualization solutions. Now that Parallels supports Metal, highly intensive apps for Windows such as CAD software and games that require DirectX 11 nthe ow work on Mac.

Additionally, there's improved performance for DirectX 9 and DirectX 10 as well. To date, nearly 1,600 PC games require DirectX 11, which mean you can now experience them all on your Mac. Noted Windows apps that will now run on your Mac include Autodesk 3ds Max 2020, Lumion, ArcGIS Pro, and more.

Beyond this, Parallels Desktop 15 is also fully compatible and optimized for macOS Catalina, which means it supports Sidecar and the update's new security and privacy features. It also works with Mojave 10.14, High Sierra 10.13, and Sierra 10.12. And yes, Parallels 15 supports Apple Pencil.

The latest version of Parallels Desktop also includes:

Support for the Share menu in Finder, which allows you to send files from macOS using a Windows email.

With Parallels Desktop 15, you can drag images to Windows from Safari, Photos, and other Mac applications.

A fresh category of Bluetooth devices are now supported, including a Logitech Craft keyboard, IRISPen, some IoT devices, and more.

Subscription time?

Parallels, like other software providers, has embraced subscriptions. For Parallels Desktops 15, you can purchase a static standard license or get a yearly subscription, which gives you better performance and features. For most, the Pro version is likely the one to get.