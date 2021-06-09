A new report from Digitimes suggests that Apple may have had to delay the production of its long-rumored new MacBook Pro models due to a shortage of mini-LED parts.

A new Digitimes report notes Apple is "expected to roll out two new MacBook Pro models" later this year, with shipments "slated to kick off in the third quarter". The report goes on to say that according to sources, Apple had previously planned to begin mass production of its new notebooks in Q2, but were forced to reschedule due to "weaker-than-expected yield rates" of mini-LED components.

Multiple rumors from leaker Jon Prosser and analysts had tipped Apple to unveil a new MacBook Pro at WWDC 2021, however, no such announcement was made.

That leaves us with the reports indicating Apple is planning to release new MacBooks sometime in the second half of this year. Following the WWDC 2021, keynote Mark Gurman reiterated his own report that Apple could release its new MacBook Pro models "as early as summer". From previous reports, Apple's new MacBook Pro lineup is expected to bring a redesigned, flatter chassis, as well as the return of the MagSafe charger and ports such as HDMI and an SD card slot.

Under the hood, reports indicate a new generation of Apple silicon could debut with a 10-core chip that supports either 16 or 32 graphics cores, as well as up to 64GB of RAM. In April Apple unveiled its brand new 2021 iMac, one of the best Macs currently available.

Even if Apple can overcome reported mini-LED component shortages, Digitimes has previously warned that Apple's new mini-LED MacBook Pro may also face delay should the sudden rise in COVID infections in Taiwan continue to rise.