As reported by MacRumors, "Pascal's Wager" has become the first game on the iPad to add support for both a mouse and keyboard. The game, which features music from a "world-class orchestra," is a dark fantasy action role-playing title.

Pascal's Wager is an action role playing game with the style of dark fantasy. The game provides its players with top-notch picture quality and a feast for the senses that the mobile platform has never had before. In the game, the world is shrouded by dark mist, where light is dim and mysterious. People there become lunatic, and nobody knows the secrets behind that.

Update 1.6.2 for the game not only added a new game mode and more content but also announced that devices running iOS 14 and later could now use a keyboard and mouse to control the game.

Added free "Obsession Challenge" mode: race players around the world in defeating bosses in the game Added new content: Viola's outfit "Initiation Rite" and Benita's outfit "Sleeping Beauty" Added support for keyboard/mouse control on iOS 14 and later Resolved several issues to enhance the gaming experience

One user on Reddit posted a video showcasing how the game worked with a keyboard and mouse. The person playing shows that you can even a combination like Magic Keyboard for the iPad and a USB mouse.

The report notes that, while other developers behind games such as "XCOM 2" and " "Civilization VI" have added keyboard support, "Pascal's Wager" appears to be the first to support both a keyboard and mouse.

Apple announced keyboard, mouse, and trackpad support for games at WWDC 2020 and held a specific online session on how developers can implement it. While many developers have already added keyboard support to their games, such as "XCOM 2" and "Civilization VI," Pascal's Wager appears to be the first implementation of both mouse and keyboard controls for an iOS and iPadOS game, offering a more desktop or laptop-like experience when gaming.

"Pascal's Wager" is compatible with both the iPhone and iPad and is available for $4.99 on the App Store.