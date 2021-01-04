What you need to know
- "Pascal's Wager" has added support for both a mouse and keyboard.
- It is reportedly the first iPhone and iPad game to do so.
As reported by MacRumors, "Pascal's Wager" has become the first game on the iPad to add support for both a mouse and keyboard. The game, which features music from a "world-class orchestra," is a dark fantasy action role-playing title.
Pascal's Wager is an action role playing game with the style of dark fantasy. The game provides its players with top-notch picture quality and a feast for the senses that the mobile platform has never had before. In the game, the world is shrouded by dark mist, where light is dim and mysterious. People there become lunatic, and nobody knows the secrets behind that.
Update 1.6.2 for the game not only added a new game mode and more content but also announced that devices running iOS 14 and later could now use a keyboard and mouse to control the game.
- Added free "Obsession Challenge" mode: race players around the world in defeating bosses in the game
- Added new content: Viola's outfit "Initiation Rite" and Benita's outfit "Sleeping Beauty"
- Added support for keyboard/mouse control on iOS 14 and later
- Resolved several issues to enhance the gaming experience
One user on Reddit posted a video showcasing how the game worked with a keyboard and mouse. The person playing shows that you can even a combination like Magic Keyboard for the iPad and a USB mouse.
The report notes that, while other developers behind games such as "XCOM 2" and " "Civilization VI" have added keyboard support, "Pascal's Wager" appears to be the first to support both a keyboard and mouse.
Apple announced keyboard, mouse, and trackpad support for games at WWDC 2020 and held a specific online session on how developers can implement it. While many developers have already added keyboard support to their games, such as "XCOM 2" and "Civilization VI," Pascal's Wager appears to be the first implementation of both mouse and keyboard controls for an iOS and iPadOS game, offering a more desktop or laptop-like experience when gaming.
"Pascal's Wager" is compatible with both the iPhone and iPad and is available for $4.99 on the App Store.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Project Monarch aims to build an Outlook client powered by the web
Microsoft wants to build one Outlook client for Windows and Mac, replacing the existing clients with an app that's powered by web technologies. When ready, this new client will replace the existing Mail & Calendar apps on Windows 10.
A new iPad Pro is coming very soon...
A new report from DigiTimes has reiterated the expectation that Apple will release a new iPad Pro (12.9-inch) in the first quarter of 2021 featuring a mini-LED display.
Kuo: AirTags, new AirPods, and more set for a 2021 launch
Apple's long-awaited AirTags could be joined by new AirPods and an AR device of some sort within the next year.
Start delegating your time-consuming chores with these great robot vacuums!
Why spend your time cleaning when you could be resting and relaxing instead? Get yourself one of these great robotic vacuums.