Popular password manager 1Password has been updated to include native support for Apple silicon. Before 1Password version 7.8, users were running the app via Rosetta 2 emulation when using an M1 Mac.

The new update includes a raft of other improvements as well, but the big addition is obviously the arrival of Apple silicon support. That being said, Rosetta 2 handled the x86 emulation so well few complained of 1Password performance before this update.

Other improvements include:

Improved memory use when editing items.

Improved the performance of the Touch ID/Apple Watch unlock prompt. {#5126}

Adds an option to turn off autosaving of credit cards when typed in Safari.

1Password will now appear less frequently in email and account fields where autofill isn't desired. {4185}

Changed the background of the item list sort control to fit better on Big Sur.

Password history now displays in reverse chronological order. {#5217}

Improved the reliability of syncing to 1Password.com. {#4835}

Updated 1Password mini so that it no longer indicates the extension is missing when web browsers are frontmost.

Improvements have also been made to how 1Password handles passwords on sites like Instagram, eBay, and more.

You can download the updated version of 1Password right now.

1Password is one of the best password managers around right now and it's almost as amazing as having a keyless entry door lock at your home!