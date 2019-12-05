A newly discovered patent suggests that a future Apple Watch might be able to help doctors monitor the symptoms of Parkinson's patients. As a result, they'd also be able to improve their treatments, too,

US patent number 20190365286 describes the feature, along with Apple's reasoning for adding it in the first place.

"There are an estimated 600,000 to 1 million cases of Parkinson's Disease in the United States and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year," says the filing as it describes the symptoms suffers deal with. "Symptoms of PD include... tremor and dyskinesia. Dyskinesia is an uncontrollable and involuntary movement that can resemble twitching, fidgeting, swaying or bobbing."

Unfortunately, the treatment of Parkinson's can also cause the symptoms to change and worsen, requiring the medication to be altered. The problem is that doctors rely on clinic-based tests and patient reports in order to make those calls.