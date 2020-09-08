Peloton has today announced its new Bike+ featuring integration with Apple Gymkit for one-tap Apple Watch synchronization.

In an announcement today the company stated:

The Peloton Bike+ is the bike our Members helped build, designed to make it even easier to complement an indoor cycling class with Peloton's strength, yoga, stretching and meditation classes, all streaming right on the Bike+. We've incorporated some of the most-requested hardware and software features Members told us they'd love to see, including a 23.8" rotating HD touchscreen which rotates 180 degrees left and right for easy viewing when you're off the Bike.

Peloton Bike+ also features four "high-fidelity" speakers, and for us Apple users, one-tap integration with Apple Gymkit. This means you can pair your Apple Watch with Bike+ to keep all of your metrics in sync.

The Peloton Bike+ will be released tomorrow:

The new Peloton Bike+ will be $2,495 USD (£2,295 GBP/$3,295 CAD/€2,690 EUR) and available in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Germany on September 9, 2020. Financing will be available, as will our standard 30-Day Home Trial period. The original Peloton Bike, now at the lower price point of $1,895 USD with 30-Day Home Trial for new purchasers, will remain available in all territories. This is our best price ever, now starting at $49 USD/month for 39 months. No money down. 0% APR financing. Peloton All-Access Membership separate*.

Peloton also announced a new treadmill, Peleton Tread, but does not list Apple Gymkit integration as a feature. Apple Gymkit allows users to simply tap and go on gym equipment, synchronizing their Apple Watch for better workout measurement.