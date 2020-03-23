On-demand boutique classes Peloton Classes + global riding NordicTrack S22i The Peloton bike is an indoor cycling bike that allows you to take boutique fitness classes in the comfort of your own home. With this bike, you can live-stream classes from the Peloton studio in NYC, ride with other Peloton members live and on-demand, send high fives, and filter who you ride with by followers, age, or gender. The bike is equipped with a 22-inch LCD screen that provides you with real-time metrics. Measure your progress by heart rate, resistance, cadence, and output. Participate in fun challenges and commit to a fitness-focused goal, earning badges for completion along the way. Ride to instructor-curated playlists, and save songs that you love and create your personal playlists. From $2245 + $39 at One Peloton Pros High tech spin bike with 22-inch LCD touchscreen

Access to thousands of live/on-demand classes

Get personal metrics in real-time

Complimentary access to Peloton app

You control your settings Cons Pricey

Repairs can take several weeks

Must purchase $39 monthly membership separately

Screen can't be used if you cancel membership

No global experiences The Nordictrack S22i bike allows you to get a great cycling workout in the comfort of your own home. Purchasing the bike includes a one-year NordicTrack iFit membership, which allows you to stream live and on-demand fitness classes. Try something new every single day with high-energy studio rides to global cycling experiences to cross-training. With Nordictrack's integrated Google Maps workout technology, you can bike anywhere in the world. Stay plugged in on your progress with in-depth, personalized workout stats, and one membership allows you to create up to four riding profiles so the whole family can enjoy. $1999 at NordicTrack Pros Less expensive than Peloton

Comes with set of 3-pound weights

Purchase includes 1-year NordicTrack iFit membership

22-inch Smart HD Touchscreen

In-depth, personalized workout stats

Boutique fitness classes + global riding experiences Cons Instructor/experience controls your settings

Screen can't be used if you cancel membership

So which bike is for you?

Both the Peloton and the NordicTrack S22i are reputable, high tech spin bikes. Paired with their companion memberships, you get thousands of on-demand and live indoor cycling opportunities. However, the NordicTrack S22i gives you more bang for your buck!

It's less expensive than Peloton. The Nordictrack automatically comes with a one-year membership to iFit where you can stream thousands of live/on-demand fitness classes, participate in virtual riding experiences around the world, cross-train with other workouts, and includes a set of free weights.

NordicTrack's customer service also seems to be a bit more responsive, and repairs occur on average in about one-week vs. Peloton, where a single repair can take weeks. There's plenty to break down to get the right fit for you, so let's jump in.

Which is the better ride?

When it comes to picking the perfect bike for you, the best place to start is the specs. Let's have a look at what these machines offer:

NordicTrack S22i Peloton Product Dimensions 55 x 22 x 55 inches 60 x 24 x 48 inches Horizontal & vertical adjustments Yes Yes Screen HD Touchscreen LCD Touchscreen Swivel Screen Yes No Screen Height 22-inches 22-inches Weight Limit 350 lbs 305 lbs Membership Included Yes (1-Year) No Weights Included Yes No Waterbottle Holders Yes Yes Flywheel Inertia Enhanced Manually Controlled Magnetic Resistance Ride Controlled Rider Controlled Auxiliary Port Yes No Speakers Yes Yes Performance Metrics Yes Yes

A critical difference that sets these two apart is the control over your settings. With the NordicTrack S22i, the instructor or chosen ride experience controls your incline, decline, and resistance as you ride. With Peloton, the rider is in control of their resistance settings. The NordicTrack S22i is the better choice for those that want the push to come from their instructor or experience, vs. Peloton, which is more for those that enjoy pushing and being in control of their settings themselves.

Pricing it out

Another big difference is the membership cost. Keep in mind you'll have to pay for the $39/month Peloton membership on top of the cost of the bike package you choose, whereas the NordicTrack automatically comes with a year-long membership to iFit. Both memberships give you access to thousands of live and on-demand boutique spin classes. Still, NordicTrack uses Google Map technology to allow you to ride all over the world in outdoor simulations.

NordicTrack also offers a 10-year frame warranty, 2-year parts warranty, and 1-year labor warranty, whereas Peloton only provides a 5-year frame warranty and 1-year parts and labor warranties. NordicTrack's customer service also seems to be a bit more responsive. NordicTrack repairs take a week on average vs. many Peloton customers have complained of repairs taking weeks.

Setup, mobility, & durability

Let's talk about setup and mobility for a second. When you order your Peloton, it will arrive at your door fully constructed. All you have to do is roll it to your desired location. When you order your NordicTrack, it will arrive in a box. NordicTrack recommends having two people there to assemble it as some of the parts are quite heavy. However, you can have them do the job for you for an additional charge at check out.

Both bikes are fully moveable. They each have two wheels on the front so you can pick up the back end and conveniently roll them around to your desired location. The Peloton bike is a little bit bigger, but not by much, measuring 60-by-24-by-48-inches vs. the NordicTrack, which measures 55-by-22-by-55-inches.

Both bikes are made out of heavy-duty, extremely durable hardware. You get a 10-year frame warranty with NordicTrack and a 5-year frame warranty with Peloton.

Working it out

Both memberships include access to cross-training workouts. You can incorporate other exercises into your fitness routine with Yoga, Pilates, and other strength training classes. Plus, they include access to arm strength segments within their rides. The NordicTrack S22i comes with a pair of 3lb free weights. With Peloton, you must purchase all the extras separately.

Let's talk about metrics. What you see while you ride differs slightly between Peloton and NordicTrack. When you ride your NordicTrack S22i, you will see incline/decline, calorie burn, the time elapsed, distance traveled, and speed (in mph). When you ride your Peloton, you will see your heart rate, resistance, cadence (in RPMs), and output of power.

NordicTrack S22i provides live interaction with your instructor or experience, whereas Peloton offers live interaction with your instructor and other riders. You can compete with other riders and filter who you see based on age, gender, and followers. If you're looking to bring your spin class home with you, Peloton is your best bet. If you want a more individually focused ride, NordicTrack is definitely the way to go.

To wrap it up

You can't go wrong with either bike. Both are reputable, high tech, and loved by many. I think that the NordicTrack S22i gives you the most for your dollar and will provide you with premium boutique spin classes and global outdoor simulations. Plus, you get the added bonus of getting a year-long iFit membership and a set of 3-pound weights with your purchase.

NordicTrack has longer coverage with their warranties, and their customer service and repairs are quicker and more responsive. Additionally, the live, individually focused interaction with your instructors or global riding experiences will give you that extra push to go the distance.

Boutique classes + global riding experiences NordicTrack S22i The ride controls your experience High tech spin bike that paired with the companion membership offers thousands of live/on-demand boutique spin classes and global riding experiences. The instructor or ride will control your settings according to the affiliated terrain. You'll get in-depth personal stats so you can track your progress.

Boutique classes + control of your settings Peloton You're in control High tech spin bike that paired with the companion membership can offer thousands of live/on-demand boutique spin classes. You track and control your setting and can compete/engage with other members.

