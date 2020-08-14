When Apple pulled Fortnite from the App Store yesterday, some of us were too busy getting caught up in the drama to see the business opportunity it brought. Some of us were not. Those people now have their iPhone up on eBay, complete with Fortnite installed. And they're charging silly money for it.

A check of eBay shows more than a couple iPhones selling right now, with prices upwards of $1,300 for a 64GB iPhone 11. There's even one person trying their luck with an iPhone X and a price of $10,000.

Mint condition IPhone X with Fortnite installed. Fortnite is now gone from the App Store and may never return.

Well, since you put it so compellingly, I'm off to sell my car!