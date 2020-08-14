What you need to know
- Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store yesterday.
- That means you can't install it on a new iPhone anymore.
- But don't worry. People are already trying to sell their iPhones, with Fortnite, for silly money.
When Apple pulled Fortnite from the App Store yesterday, some of us were too busy getting caught up in the drama to see the business opportunity it brought. Some of us were not. Those people now have their iPhone up on eBay, complete with Fortnite installed. And they're charging silly money for it.
A check of eBay shows more than a couple iPhones selling right now, with prices upwards of $1,300 for a 64GB iPhone 11. There's even one person trying their luck with an iPhone X and a price of $10,000.
Mint condition IPhone X with Fortnite installed. Fortnite is now gone from the App Store and may never return.
Well, since you put it so compellingly, I'm off to sell my car!
The folks at Wccftech also spotted an iPad, again with Fortnite installed, listed with a price of $900.
Needless to say, don't buy an iPhone or iPad just because it has Fortnite installed. You won't be able to update the game to play new content and, honestly, who doesn't see Fortnite coming back to the App Store at some point anyway?
To those selling their iPhones and iPads – bravo. But hopefully nobody takes you up on your offer!
