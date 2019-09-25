Just a few days after iOS 13 was released, Apple quickly rolled out iOS 13.1. In addition to a handful of new features, the newest update squashes a lot of bugs leftover from the beta period. The good news is most people are pleased with the stability and performance of iOS 13.1, but not everything is smooth sailing.
Some users noted that their device doesn't seem quite as sluggish on iOS 13.1. Some users are also noting improved battery life, which is always welcome.
Back on stable iOS 13.1. iOS 13 since B1 has been an absolute wild ride but I’m glad to be back till the next Dub Dub ;)— Swapnanil Dhol (@SwapnanilDhol) September 25, 2019
Just installed iOS 13(.1) on my iPhone 6s (yes...). It could be me, but everything feel snappier than iOS 12. Let's see how the battery holds, but otherwise great work by Apple.— Vincent Oord (@vindia) September 25, 2019
iOS 13.1 already here. This is why you have to love Apple. They get out updates to fix any bugs within a week to you.— Jović 🦍 (@WaqarRMCF) September 25, 2019
iOS 13.1 seems to improve my iPhoneX’s battery life. Someone else also experienced any improvement in battery life?— Haris! (@ForceUnwrapped) September 25, 2019
My phone no longer lags. iOS 13.1 finally fixes the bugs. God bless, Apple. She’s always right on top of that.— Indra (@lndraAM) September 25, 2019
While iOS 13.1 appears to be a big improvement over iOS 13, some users are still reporting bugs. In fact, Apple's support Twitter is doing overtime by trying to help users fix issues they've encountered.
I still get random crashes & UI bugs like a missing keyboard on iOS 13.1 :/— Janosch Hübner (@sharedRoutine) September 25, 2019
iOS 13.1 isn’t very good either. Jesus this is bad.— damien bowman 3.7 (@damiEnbowman) September 25, 2019
Apple has no fix the battery life on iOS 13.1— 💢♨️ (@brixnyg) September 25, 2019
We’d like to help if you’re having trouble. Let's meet up in DM to discuss it. https://t.co/GDrqU22YpT— Apple Support (@AppleSupport) September 25, 2019
So @AppleSupport : I download iOS 13.1 because it has a list of bug fixes...only to have the Mail app crash constantly. 🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/TYODNq6HZE— Lawrence Wiggins (@LawrenceWiggins) September 25, 2019
Before iOS 13 was released, developers voiced their concerns over the instability of the software, and many of their worst fears were realized once iOS 13 was released publicly. Although it wasn't quite the disaster many feared, bugs were a major talking point when iOS 13 hit. Although iOS 13.1 appears to be a lot better, some users are still experiencing problems.
Apple is already hard at work on more updates beyond iOS 13.1, which should improve the experience even more. For now, if you're running into issues, you might want to reach out to Apple Support to see if anything can be done.