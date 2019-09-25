Just a few days after iOS 13 was released, Apple quickly rolled out iOS 13.1. In addition to a handful of new features, the newest update squashes a lot of bugs leftover from the beta period. The good news is most people are pleased with the stability and performance of iOS 13.1, but not everything is smooth sailing.

Some users noted that their device doesn't seem quite as sluggish on iOS 13.1. Some users are also noting improved battery life, which is always welcome.