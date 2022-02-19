Permobil's SmartDrive MX2+ wheelchair power assist now supports Apple Watch

Permobil has this week announced that its wheelchair power assist product, the SmartDrive MX2+, now has an Apple Watch app.

Available on the App Store, the new SmartDrive MX2+ app allows users to control their SmartDrive MX2+ on their wrist using gesture-activated hand controls. It also offers activity tracking for wheelchair users. From Permobil:

Bringing SmartDrive MX2+ App to Apple Watch brings a premium experience to SmartDrive users. SmartDrive users have reported better screen visibility, increased wearable battery performance, and higher comfort when using their Apple Watch compared to the PushTracker E2. The SmartDrive MX2+ app for Apple Watch makes it easier than ever to achieve fewer pushes by increasing confidence, flexibility, and convenience for SmartDrive users.

The SmartDrive MX2+ App for Apple Watch is now available in the App Store! Follow this link and download the free app today: https://t.co/SNf6j2YVi2



Not familiar with SmartDrive? Follow this link to learn more: https://t.co/Xz3pvU10t3 pic.twitter.com/X63rwcUWvJ — Permobil USA (@PermobilUSA) February 15, 2022

Permobil's SmartDrive MX2+ is a standalone power assist module for manual wheelchair users, designed to reduce stress on the upper body of wheelchair users by reducing pushes by about 80%. Permobil offers two PushTracker watches free with its SmartDrive unit, but now lets users with an Apple Watch Series 5 or later control the SmartDrive through the new Apple Watch app.

A flurry of early ratings for the app says that it is a big improvement over Permobil's own offerings. "I have used multiple push trackers, and a push tracker E2. This app on the Apple Watch provides a much better control mechanism," wrote one customer, describing the interface as simple, intuitive, and responsive. Another said it was very easy to install and pair and had "much better audio feedback and response to taps" than the included watch.

