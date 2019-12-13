Popular YouTube star PewDiePie has had his mobile game Poopdie rejected from the App Store, on the grounds that it's just too gross.

As reported by Metro, PewDiePie released his new mobile game Poopdie yesterday, December 12. The title, in which gamers play as a worm that poops out minions to serve them, was meant to be released on iOS and Android.

However, a blog post from developer Bulbware and a PewDiePie video have revealed that Apple has actually rejected the game from its iOS App Store because it is too disgusting.

According to developer Bulbware