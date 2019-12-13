What you need to know
- Popular YouTube star PewDiePie has had his game about poo rejected from the App Store.
- The game is called Poopdie, in it fans play a worm that poops out minions to serve them.
- Apple said the game had "crude imagery" and disgusting sound effects.
Popular YouTube star PewDiePie has had his mobile game Poopdie rejected from the App Store, on the grounds that it's just too gross.
As reported by Metro, PewDiePie released his new mobile game Poopdie yesterday, December 12. The title, in which gamers play as a worm that poops out minions to serve them, was meant to be released on iOS and Android.
However, a blog post from developer Bulbware and a PewDiePie video have revealed that Apple has actually rejected the game from its iOS App Store because it is too disgusting.
According to developer Bulbware
Unfortunately Apple seems to be disgusted by Poopdie and his army of little Troops. Small wormy got rejected and here is answer that we received: 'Poopdie has crude imagery and sound effect which may disgust users.' so it not complies with Apple guidelines.
PewDiePie created his own Youtube video in which he too lamented:
A bit of un-epic news for us, when we submitted the game, Apple thought this was too stinky for whatever reason. 'It's all cartoony but apparently this game is too stinky for Apple,'
Developer Bulbware says it is in the process of appealing the decision with Apple's Review Board, and it is planning to reach a settlement. It also said that it had received hundreds of requests from iOS users for the game, so clearly someone somewhere is really excited to play this... maybe.
If you must, you can check out the trailer for Poopdie down below. You've been warned.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
