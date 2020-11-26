What you need to know
- Philips Hue's HomeKit Adaptive Lighting update is now available in North America.
- Adaptive Lighting automatically adjusts the color temperature of compatible lights throughout the day.
- Firmware update is available for free through the Hue app.
After making its first appearance in Europe way back in October, Philips Hue has finally made its HomeKit Adaptive Lighting update available for users in North America. Apple's HomeKit Adaptive Lighting feature, introduced at WWDC 2020, adjusts the color temperature of compatible lighting accessories automatically throughout the day.
November 11, 2020 Firmware 1941132070 (Bridge v2) This update includes the following: Added support for Apple HomeKit Adaptive Lighting in the Hue Bridge Note: This feature requires an Apple TV, HomePod, or iPad set up as a home hub. Improved performance and reliability of the system.
Available as a free update in the Philips Hue app, the HomeKit Adaptive Lighting update will be installed automatically over the next few days if you have your hub set to automatic updates. You can also manually download the update (version 1941132070) manually now by going to Settings and then tapping update Software Update.
After updating your Hue hub, head over to the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and you should see a pop-up screen explaining the new feature along with toggles to enable it on the lights in your home. If you have already set up Adaptive Lighting with other HomeKit accessories like the Eve Light Strip you will see a smaller image on the Home page of the Home app.
Once updated, a new Adaptive Lighting control will be shown alongside color adjustments for your Philips Hue light. With HomeKit Adaptive Lighting enabled, your lights will display warmer white tones in the morning to help ease you into the day and then shift to cooler shades of white to aid with focus as the day progresses. Your lighting will turn back to warmer tones to calm the mind and promote rest in the evening.
While Philips Hue has not provided a list of compatible accessories, we can confirm that it does work with White and Color Ambiance light bulbs, as well as with color-capable lamps like the Hue Play Bar. If you do not currently have Philips Hue lighting in your home, be sure to check the various Black Friday deals avialable, including a starter kit that includes everything you need to get started.
Adaptive Lighting
Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit
If you want your home's lighting to automatically adjust throughout the day, then you need the right hardware. This set from Philips Hue includes everything you need: Three color light bulbs, a dimmer switch, and the all-important Hue Hub.
