November 11, 2020 Firmware 1941132070 (Bridge v2) This update includes the following: Added support for Apple HomeKit Adaptive Lighting in the Hue Bridge Note: This feature requires an Apple TV, HomePod, or iPad set up as a home hub. Improved performance and reliability of the system.

After making its first appearance in Europe way back in October, Philips Hue has finally made its HomeKit Adaptive Lighting update available for users in North America. Apple's HomeKit Adaptive Lighting feature, introduced at WWDC 2020 , adjusts the color temperature of compatible lighting accessories automatically throughout the day.

Available as a free update in the Philips Hue app, the HomeKit Adaptive Lighting update will be installed automatically over the next few days if you have your hub set to automatic updates. You can also manually download the update (version 1941132070) manually now by going to Settings and then tapping update Software Update.

After updating your Hue hub, head over to the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and you should see a pop-up screen explaining the new feature along with toggles to enable it on the lights in your home. If you have already set up Adaptive Lighting with other HomeKit accessories like the Eve Light Strip you will see a smaller image on the Home page of the Home app.