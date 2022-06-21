What you need to know
- Signify is adding more products to the Philips Hue range.
- The company today unveiled brand new track lighting and a portable table lamp.
- There's also a new gradient lamp and a sunrise wake-up effect for its app.
Signify is today adding a brand new range of lights to its smart lighting range, including all-new track lighting and its first-ever portable lamp.
The company announced:
Signify, the world leader in lighting unveils a new range of Philips Hue smart lighting products that offer even more flexibility, control, and design options for the home. New product launches include two exciting firsts for Philips Hue — the first fully customizable track lighting with its own range of lights, and the first portable, rechargeable lamp designed for indoor and outdoor use. A new smart switch in sleek black or white brings intuitive dimming for the first time by turning the switch's dial. It also includes the ability to set scenes and assign rooms with each of its four buttons. With daily wellbeing in mind, a new Wake up automation in the Philips Hue app brings a personalized and natural Sunrise effect to the bedroom. The automation is designed to give users the sensation of waking up outdoors under a vast morning sky. It's complemented by a new gradient lamp designed for the bedside.
Philips Hue's Perifo track lighting lets you create fully customizable tracks using individual rails on your wall or ceiling. A new Go portable table lamp does exactly what it says on the tin. Featuring a silicone grip it's designed for indoor and outdoor use and boasts a 48-hour battery and a charging base.
There are new color and white ambiance can downlights, a new Xamento bathroom range, and a new Xamento M ceiling light.
One of the coolest additions is a new Signe gradient lamp which is perfect for your bedside and comes in both a floor and table lamp version.
You can see a full list of new products, prices, and availability below:
- Philips Hue Perifo rail black or white (End of Summer 2022 in EU) EU: EUR 49.99 - 89.99
- Philips Hue Perifo connectors black or white (End of Summer 2022 in EU) EU: EUR 19.99 - 29.99
- Philips Hue Perifo PSU wall or ceiling (End of Summer 2022 in EU) EU: EUR 99.99
- Philips Hue Perifo track lights (End of Summer 2022 in EU) EU: EUR 119.99 - 299.99
- Philips Hue Go portable table lamp (End of Summer 2022 in EU and NAM)
EU: EUR 149.99
NAM: USD 159.99
- Philips Hue Signe gradient table oak (available June 21 in EU) EU: EUR 239.99
- Philips Hue Signe gradient floor oak (available June 21 in EU and mid-July in NAM)
EU: EUR 349.99
NAM: USD 349.99
- Philips Hue White and color ambiance downlight — generation two (Available June 21) US and Canada: 4-inch 59.99 USD, 5-/6-inch 59.99 USD, 5-/6-inch 4-pack 219.99
- Philips Hue White ambiance downlight — generation three (Available June 21) US and Canada: 4-inch 49.99 USD, 5-/6-inch 49.99 USD, 5-/6-inch 4-pack 189.99
- Philips Hue Xamento recessed spot black (available June 21 in EU) EU: EUR 79.99 single pack / 3-pack EUR 219.99
- Philips Hue Xamento M ceiling light black (available June 21 in EU) EU: EUR 219.99
- Philips Hue Tap dial switch in black or white (available June 21 in EU and NAM)
EU: EUR 49.99
NAM: USD 49.99
