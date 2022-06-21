Signify, the world leader in lighting unveils a new range of Philips Hue smart lighting products that offer even more flexibility, control, and design options for the home. New product launches include two exciting firsts for Philips Hue — the first fully customizable track lighting with its own range of lights, and the first portable, rechargeable lamp designed for indoor and outdoor use. A new smart switch in sleek black or white brings intuitive dimming for the first time by turning the switch's dial. It also includes the ability to set scenes and assign rooms with each of its four buttons. With daily wellbeing in mind, a new Wake up automation in the Philips Hue app brings a personalized and natural Sunrise effect to the bedroom. The automation is designed to give users the sensation of waking up outdoors under a vast morning sky. It's complemented by a new gradient lamp designed for the bedside.

Philips Hue's Perifo track lighting lets you create fully customizable tracks using individual rails on your wall or ceiling. A new Go portable table lamp does exactly what it says on the tin. Featuring a silicone grip it's designed for indoor and outdoor use and boasts a 48-hour battery and a charging base.

There are new color and white ambiance can downlights, a new Xamento bathroom range, and a new Xamento M ceiling light.