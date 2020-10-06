Apple announced HomeKit Adaptive Lighting during its WWDC event in June, but it's been very quiet since. The feature will allow HomeKit to change the color temperature of lights based on the time of day – warm colors at night, cool colors during the day – but it does need third-party support. Now, Philips Hue appears to be working on exactly that.

As spotted by iphone-ticker, some German users are noticing that the feature is enabled for them following the installation of a new Philips Bridge beta. Only White and Color Ambiance bulbs are supported so far, but that could well be expanded in the future.