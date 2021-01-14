Philips Hue unveils new outdoor lights and switches

What you need to know
- Signify has unveiled some brand new Philips Hue lights and switches.
- The lineup includes new linear spotlights and outdoor wall lights.
- There's also a new wall switch and dimmer too!
Philips Hue lights are some of the best smart lights for your home, and now their lineup is getting even better with new outdoor lights and switches.
Announced Thursday, Signify is releasing four new products, including two new outdoor lights and new switches to control your smart home. From the press release:
The new Philips Hue Amarant linear spotlight enables users to wash outdoor walls with light for the right ambiance in their garden no matter what season. The wall washing effect with vibrant light in millions of colours is intensified by the metal shield and spices up the look and feel of a blank wall in gardens or on balconies. The Amarant can be mounted on the floor or upside down on an overhanging roof to take outdoor light decoration to the next level. As part of the LowVolt luminaire collection, it's easy to install and extend with more fixtures to fully personalize the ambiance of your outdoor space.
The Philips Hue Appear, a popular outdoor wall light, now features a brushed stainless steel finish and easy installation. The inox wall light, which delivers a powerful up and down floating light effect in white and millions of colors, lends a luxurious feeling to the outdoor space. No need to struggle with wires when attaching the Appear, but easily mount the light to the wall using the pin-connector, sit back and relax.
There are also new switches on the way. First, there's a new Philips Hue wall switch module that you can install behind a regular light switch to turn it into a smart switch, making it compatible with your smart home. Philips has also upgraded its dimmer switch with wireless controls and magnetic attachment.
Philips Hue Amarant will roll out on March 2 in North America for $169, whilst the Hue Appear will be available from January 26 in Europe for 149 euros.
The new wall module is coming in the Summer for $40, and the new dimmer switch will be available in the US from February 23 for just $24.99. Full details here.
BMW announces new Digital Key Plus, uses Ultra Wideband in iPhone
BMW says its new all-electric BMW iX will feature BMW Digital Key Plus, an updated version of Car Keys that uses UWB instead of NFC.
LG is releasing a 4K projector with AirPlay 2 support for $2,999
The projector, which also has WebOS built-in, will support a picture size as big as 300 inches and supports both HDR10 and HLG HDR.
The Survivor Endurance Case keeps your iPhone safe from drops and germs
With 14-foot drop protection and an antimicrobial coating, the Survivor Endurance Case will protect your iPhone 12 from all sorts of dangers. Find out the pros and cons before you buy it.
These are the best smart lights for gaming
Smart lights aren't just for the living room. They can also be used to amp up your gaming setup, whether you want to make your desk flashier or lights that react to the game you're playing. Here are some of our favorite options.