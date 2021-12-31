Best HomeKit light switches iMore 2021
The best HomeKit light switches are a quick and easy way to modernize your home. HomeKit light switches give you the ability to control your home's lighting through the Home app or Siri, plus they work in scenes and automation with other accessories. So if you have one of the best HomeKit door locks, your lights can turn on automatically when you unlock your door. Here is our guide to the best HomeKit smart light switches that you can buy today.
- Most compatible: Lutron P-BDG-PKG1W Caseta Wireless Dimmer Kit with Smart Bridge
- Smart and affordable: meross Smart Light Switch - 1-pack
- Control center: Brilliant Smart Home Control (1-Switch Panel)
- Easy setup: Eve Light Switch for Apple HomeKit
- Two-in-one: Aqara Smart Light Switch (No Neutral, Double Rocker), Requires AQARA HUB
- Safe and secure: WeMo Smart Light Switch 2ND Gen
Most compatible: Lutron P-BDG-PKG1W Caseta Wireless Dimmer Kit with Smart BridgeStaff pick
The Lutron Caseta dimmer switch uses clear connect technology for wireless communication to the included hub, making connections fast and reliable. This dimmer switch has brightness controls built-in and adjusts with Apple's Home App, the Caseta App, or any one of the popular voice assistants. This dimmer also works without a neutral wire, which is great for older homes.
Smart and affordable: meross Smart Light Switch - 1-pack
This smart switch from meross is a wallet-friendly way to add HomeKit without breaking the bank. While it is cheap, the meross Smart Light Switch is incredibly responsive and ultra-reliable. Plus, this light switch works with HomeKit right out of the box via Wi-Fi with no hub required.
Control center: Brilliant Smart Home Control (1-Switch Panel)
The Brilliant Smart Home Control is our pick for those looking for the ultimate in-wall command center. The Smart Home Control installs just like every other light switch, giving you slick touchscreen controls for your entire home in minutes. Through HomeKit, you can dim your connected lights, and it supports various devices like Sonos and Ring, bringing everything under one roof.
Easy setup: Eve Light Switch for Apple HomeKit
Eve's Light Switch features a clean, minimalistic design that doesn't scream "smart" when installed on the wall. The switch has just one solid-state capacitive touchpad for controls, using a tap to toggle it both on and off. The Eve Light Switch uses Bluetooth for its HomeKit connection, which directly pairs with the iOS Home App with no Wi-Fi settings or account needed.
Two-in-one: Aqara Smart Light Switch (No Neutral, Double Rocker), Requires AQARA HUB
The Aqara Smart Light Switch Double Rocker is the only HomeKit-enabled option on the market with two independent buttons. With two buttons, you can control lighting and a ceiling fan with one switch, or you can choose not to wire up the second button and use it to automate other Aqara accessories.
Safe and secure: WeMo Smart Light Switch 2ND Gen
The hub-free, UL-certified WeMo Smart Light Switch focuses on safety and reliability with overload and overcurrent protection. Smart features include support for HomeKit, Alexa, and the Google Assistant, along with the WeMo app over Wi-Fi, enabling schedules and timers. This switch also has an extra-long three-year warranty if that weren't enough.
Turn the lights on with the best HomeKit light switches
The best HomeKit light switches make it easy to control one or more lights without spending a fortune on individual HomeKit light bulbs. Siri support is also available with all HomeKit devices, so you will be able to speak phrases like "Hey Siri — turn on the living room lights" while the virtual assistant takes care of it all.
Are you looking for a light switch that works with the most popular smart voice assistants? The Lutron P-BDG-PKG1W Caseta Wireless Dimmer Kit with Smart Bridge gets our recommendation, and it also happens to be one of the fastest responding and most reliable switches on the market. Plus, this dimmer switch does not require a neutral wire, making it compatible with old and new homes.
If you want an easy-to-install HomeKit-only switch, then the Eve Light Switch gets the job done and does so with style. This switch connects directly to HomeKit via Bluetooth, so you don't need to download another app, enter a long Wi-Fi password, or register for yet another account just to control your lights.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Automate your home with the best HomeKit smart plugs out there
If you're new to home automation, a smart plug is a great first step in building out your connected home. You can simply plug it in and go. Here's our guide to the best smart plugs for HomeKit.
Keep an eye on the front door with the best HomeKit video doorbells
HomeKit video doorbells are a great way to keep an eye on those precious packages at your front door. While there are just a few to choose from, these are the best HomeKit options available.
Tired of using a light switch? Then you need a HomeKit motion sensor!
Ready to make HomeKit even more magical? Put the "auto" in "home automation" with the best HomeKit motion sensors!