Best HomeKit light switches iMore 2021

The best HomeKit light switches are a quick and easy way to modernize your home. HomeKit light switches give you the ability to control your home's lighting through the Home app or Siri, plus they work in scenes and automation with other accessories. So if you have one of the best HomeKit door locks, your lights can turn on automatically when you unlock your door. Here is our guide to the best HomeKit smart light switches that you can buy today.

Turn the lights on with the best HomeKit light switches

The best HomeKit light switches make it easy to control one or more lights without spending a fortune on individual HomeKit light bulbs. Siri support is also available with all HomeKit devices, so you will be able to speak phrases like "Hey Siri — turn on the living room lights" while the virtual assistant takes care of it all.

Are you looking for a light switch that works with the most popular smart voice assistants? The Lutron P-BDG-PKG1W Caseta Wireless Dimmer Kit with Smart Bridge gets our recommendation, and it also happens to be one of the fastest responding and most reliable switches on the market. Plus, this dimmer switch does not require a neutral wire, making it compatible with old and new homes.

If you want an easy-to-install HomeKit-only switch, then the Eve Light Switch gets the job done and does so with style. This switch connects directly to HomeKit via Bluetooth, so you don't need to download another app, enter a long Wi-Fi password, or register for yet another account just to control your lights.