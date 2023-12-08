iPhone 16 Pro: Release date rumors, news, and more

Whenever Apple announces a new flagship model it tends to bring with it something that the older model didn't have. With the iPhone 14 Pro that was the Dynamic Island. With the iPhone 15 Pro, it was the A17 Pro and a new chassis, not to mention the Action button. When Apple gets around to launching the best iPhone of 2024, it'll have some new features of its own if the recent reports are anything to go by.

The iPhone 16 Pro is shaping up to be a solid upgrade for even those who have the very latest that Apple has to offer. While Apple is yet to confirm any of its plans — it won't do that until we get to September 2024, most likely — we can make some dedicated guesses based on previous patterns and the rumors are already starting to ramp up.

If the rumors turn out to be true the iPhone 16 Pro will have plenty going for it, including a new display, new chip, and perhaps even one extra button. We're going to run through a few of the things we've heard so far and what that will probably mean for iPhone buyers in around a year's time.

iPhone 16 Pro: The headlines

What is it? The iPhone 16 Pro will be the latest version of the iPhone Pro and what is sure to be Apple's best iPhone to date.

If Apple follows its usual release cycle we expect it to launch in September 2024. Are there any surprises? The iPhone 16 Pro could be about to gain a new button, a new chip, and a revamped display.

Apple doesn't say when it will announce new phones too far ahead of time to make sure that it doesn't affect the sales of the current models. But we can use those current and past models to figure out what we think Apple will do because there's nothing better at predicting actions, than precedent.

With all of that in mind, we can expect Apple to announce the new iPhone 16 Pro in the first week or so of September before making it available for preorder the following Friday. If all of that goes as expected, the new iPhone will go on sale the Friday after that.

iPhone 16 Pro: Display

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future / Apple)

The iPhone 15 Pro has the latest display with support for not only the Dynamic Island but also a 120Hz variable refresh rate. It's that latter feature that allows for the Always On display, something the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus aren't expected to have. But while none of that is expected to be much different from the iPhone 15 Pro, there is one change that has been rumored so far.

That change is a slightly larger display which will take the previous 6.1-inch display and expand it to a new 6.3-inch size. That larger display is also expected to bring with it slightly larger overall dimensions compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, something that might be a consideration for those who enjoyed the more svelte feel of the 2023 flagship model.

There have been tentative rumors of a switch to a more power-efficient display, with The Elec reporting that Apple may use micro-lens technology next time out. It remains to be seen if this will come to fruition, however.

iPhone 16 Pro: Chip and specifications

(Image credit: Apple)

With the iPhone 15 Pro shipping with a brand-new 3nm A17 Pro chip inside, we can safely assume that Apple's replacement for that model will be called the A18 Pro. That's something that has been backed up by analyst Jeff Pu. He expects Apple to go with the A18 Pro naming next time out, choosing to give the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus use an equally-new A18.

If the rumors are true we can expect both chips to be built using TSMC's latest N3E manufacturing process, one that makes it cheaper to produce 3nm chips which makes for a better option for Apple. Specifications haven't yet leaked, but we can likely expect the GPU prowess to be the difference between the two chips to ensure the Pro iPhones are more performant when playing games.

iPhone 16 Pro: Cameras

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

If things go the way we've been told to expect, Apple is set to bring the 5x tetraprism telephoto lens from the iPhone 15 Pro Max down to the smaller iPhone 16 Pro. The slightly larger dimensions compared to the iPhone 15 Pro might be what made this possible, but however it happens the addition of an improved zoon capability will be a huge benefit for those who prefer smaller phones.

Other improvements are expected to include a new 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, upgraded from the 12-megapixel offered currently.

To date, no other camera upgrades have been leaked or reported but we're so early in the release cycle that we might learn more in the coming months.

iPhone 16 Pro: New buttons

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future / Apple)

When Apple launched the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro they were the first models to gain the Action button. Similar to the button of the same name found on the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2, it allows people to configure actions that can then be run by pressing a single hardware button.

Recent rumors have suggested that Apple intends to change the Action button in 2024, doing away with the clicky physical button and replacing it with a new, capacitive one. That was rumored before the iPhone 15 Pro launched but Apple ultimately decided against it. If the reports are true, that's going to change next year. A capacitive button will not physically move but will instead use a Taptic Engine to mimic the feel of a click when pressed.

The newly redesigned Action button will be joined by another extra button if reports are true. Currently dubbed the Capture button, it isn't clear what the Capture button will do, nor whether it will actually ship. Apple can and does change its mind when designing future products and unless we hear more about this button closer to September 2024, it's possible this could be one feature that falls by the wayside.

iPhone 16 Pro: Everything else

As Apple continues to try and get its own 5G modems into iPhones there is always an outside chance it will do it with the iPhone 16 Pro. But that seems more unlikely than ever right now, so expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 to be used. That will offer things like improved 5G download speeds and more.

Another possible addition is support for Wi-Fi 7, although users will need to have the latest home network system in place to make use of it. If they have that, they can expect faster transfer speeds and lower latency when connected to compatible routers, two things that are always welcome.

Before Apple announced the iPhone 15 lineup there was talk of a new stacked battery design improving charging speeds. That never happened, but Apple may revisit that next time.

iPhone 16 Pro: Pricing

(Image credit: Apple)

It's difficult to know what Apple intends to do in terms of pricing this far away from an announcement but having kept prices the same in 2023 it's possible Apple may have to increase them in 2024. We can expect to learn more about Apple's pricing plans the closer we get to the iPhone 16 Pro's unveiling.