Apple tests big Siri upgrade with ChatGPT-like natural language generation

Apple is reportedly testing a newly upgraded version of Siri that could use ChatGPT-like natural language generation.

The current test version of Siri is reportedly only available on the Apple TV thanks to the latest tvOS 16.4 beta, but it's thought that the technology could eventually be rolled out to other devices. Further, Apple seems to only be testing natural language generation with jokes. And jokes delivered by the Apple TV at that.

While the Apple TV is the device that Apple has chosen as the initial testbed for natural language generation, it's reported that there is similar code found across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and HomePod software betas.

Siri, but better

Natural language generation would allow Siri to sound more human when responding to requests and questions, but it's important to note that this isn't an indication that Apple is going to upgrade the digital assistant to ChatGPT levels of capability.

9to5Mac (opens in new tab) notes that Apple instead is seeking to roll the updated technology into the existing Siri system.

The current Siri that we know today is designed to take questions and then respond based on a database of known answers or retrieve data from specific sources. That has left Siri to struggle in some instances, often being unable to deal with requests that it might be expected to. ChatGPT by contrast can call on a much larger source of information having been trained on data from across the internet and allowed to respond based on its learnings.

However, that isn't to say that this natural language news isn't notable. Anything that improves the way Siri interacts with people is sure to be better than the assistant we use today.

It isn't clear when Apple will roll the new Siri out, given the fact it's only in limited testing right now. We also don't know if it will require specific devices — will you need Apple's best iPad, iPhone, or other device or will it work on existing and older hardware as well?