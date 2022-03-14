Here's how to make a FaceTime call on the best iPhone , iPad, and Mac.

Video calling has risen in popularity over the past few years and it's definitely a good way to keep in contact with one another when we can't physically see our loved ones. Apple has its own video call app called FaceTime and it comes built-in to pretty much every Apple device, including your favorite iPhone, iPad, and Mac. As long as you have Wi-Fi or a cellular data connection, you're just a few taps away from seeing and connecting with your favorite people.

How to make a new FaceTime call on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Launch FaceTime on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the New FaceTime button. Type in the contacts that you want to FaceTime with. This can be done by name, email address, or number. If you want to FaceTime with a group, just continue to enter more names, email addresses, or numbers until you have everyone. Tap the Audio or FaceTime Video button to start your call.

How to turn off video or mute yourself while on a FaceTime call in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Start or answer a FaceTime call. Tap the Microphone or Camera toggle on the floating toolbar on the call.

A new feature in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is that if you are muted and you try to speak on a FaceTime call, you'll get a notification informing you that you're muted — just tap it to unmute yourself.

How to make a FaceTime call on macOS Monterey

Launch FaceTime on your Mac. Click New FaceTime. Enter the contacts that you want to call. Click FaceTime.

To pause the video or microphone, just click on the camera or microphone buttons at the bottom of the FaceTime screen.

How to create a FaceTime call link for non-Apple devices

In iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, Apple introduced the ability to allow non-Apple devices to join FaceTime chats. However, in order to do this, one must create a web link to a FaceTime chat first.

You can create a FaceTime call link on your iPhone and iPad, or make a FaceTime call link with your Mac.

If you're on the receiving end of a FaceTime call link, here's how to join a FaceTime call on the web.

How to make a FaceTime audio or video call on iOS 14 and older

Open FaceTime on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the + button. Type the name, email address, or number that you want to call. Enter more names, email addresses or numbers if you want to create a group call. Tap Audio or Video to start your call.

How to make a FaceTime audio or video call on macOS Big Sur and older

Open FaceTime on your Mac from your Dock or Applications folder. Enter the name, email address, or phone number of the person you want to call. Enter more names, email addresses, or numbers if you want to create a group call. Click Audio or Video to start your call.

How to switch from a regular call to FaceTime on your iPhone

Look at the call menu that appears when you're on a phone call. Tap the FaceTime button to initiate a FaceTime video call.

How to turn off video while on a FaceTime call on iOS 14 and older

Start or Answer a FaceTime call. Swipe up from the bottom of the toolbar to reveal more options. Tap the toggle for Camera Off to turn off your video.

Doing this will cause your video to pause, though the other person on the call will still hear your audio.

How to use Siri to place a FaceTime call

Press and hold the Home button (iPhones with a Home button) or the Side button (iPhones with Face ID), or say "Hey Siri" to activate Siri. Say "Facetime [name]. Alternatively, say "FaceTime" then wait for Siri to prompt you before speaking your contact's name.

Now all you have to do is wait for Siri to connect.

How to use FaceTime with Apple TV

Swipe up from the bottom of your screen (iPhones with Home buttons) or Swipe down on the right corner of your Home screen (iPhones with Face ID). Tap Screen Mirroring. Tap on the device to which you want to mirror your iPhone's screen.

After that, just complete the steps of making a FaceTime call on your iPhone or iPad.

Stay in touch through FaceTime

As you can see, it's quite easy to make FaceTime calls on all of your Apple devices, including the iPhone 13, iPad, and even on the best Mac. There are some minor changes with how to make a FaceTime call in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey compared to previous software iterations though, which is why we included both versions for the time being. Regardless, FaceTime is a great way to stay in touch with all of your family and friends when you're too far apart.