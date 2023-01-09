Apple's AR/VR headset development reportedly crippling its iPhone, other software plans

Apple's focus on ensuring that its AR/VR headset doesn't suffer any more delays is reportedly impacting the software releases for its other products.

Every year, Apple releases big new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and other device operating systems. But this time around, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple's updates will see fewer new features due to the headset focus.

In his weekly Power On (opens in new tab) newsletter, Gurman says that the iOS 17/iPadOS 17 and macOS 14 will be impacted. In addition, Apple is thought to have "roped in resources from several hardware and software engineering departments" for the headset release, reducing the number of engineers available for Apple's software updates.

It's also thought that bugs stemming from the migration from iOS 15 to iOS 16 have given Apple pause in terms of piling new features into iOS 17.

"Apple's focus on the xrOS operating system — along with iOS 16 snags — has also cost it some new features in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, the next major iPhone and iPad software updates," Gurman says. "That software, codenamed Dawn, may have fewer major changes than originally planned. The same goes for macOS 14, which is codenamed Sunburst."

If Apple follows its previous release cadence, we can expect the new software updates to be announced during a WWDC event in June. They'll then go through a months-long developer and public beta program before being released to the public in September or October.

As for that AR/VR headset, Apple reportedly intends to announce it this spring ahead of giving it to developers at WWDC to allow them to work on getting their apps ready for a final release to the public later this year.